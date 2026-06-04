TRADE: MLB World Reacts To Boston Red Sox Making A Deal With Pirates

On Thursday, the Boston Red Sox finished their series with the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park.

They lost by a score of 8-2.

After the game, Ari Alexander of 7News Boston WHDH reported the news that the Red Sox had made a trade with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Alexander wrote: “Source: LHP Reliever Joe La Sorsa has been traded to the #RedSox. He will be active tomorrow in New York.”

La Sorsa has spent part of three seasons in the MLB with the Tampa Bay Rays, Washington Nationals and Cincinnati Reds.

He has gone 1-1 with a 5.21 ERA in 46 games.

Social Media Reacts To Red Sox-Pirates Deal

Here’s what people were saying about the trade:

@BOSSportsGordo: “Trade: the Red Sox have acquired lefthanded reliever Joe La Sorsa from the Pirates, according to @AriA1exander. He has a 3.81 ERA in 26 AAA innings but triggered an upward mobility clause. He will be active with the Red Sox in New York.”

Matthew Crory: “He has not pitched in the MLB this year, but was boasting a 3.45 ERA across 26 IP in AAA so far this season. Doesn’t throw super hard and doesn’t grade out well on the Stuff+ models but would seem to fall into the “soft tossing lefty” classification with an above average ground ball percentage and limiting hard contact.”

@tmacd29: “Interesting. Is it Bello going down or Kahnle?”

@FenwayAttendee: “Possibly the first ever instance where a player is going to dread going from Pittsburgh to Boston”

@Graycin___: “Looks legit. He’ll have a 7.75 ERA with the Red Sox.”

@RedSoxDoug: “Of course it’s the Pirates since Craig can only make trades with 3 teams LMAOOOO”

@Lcbaseball1b35: “How will they make 40 man room now”