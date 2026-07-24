Boston Red Sox Trade Prediction Lands Angels’ 25-Year-Old Infielder

The Boston Red Sox have easily had the most incredible turnaround this season.

Before July 1, everyone in Major League Baseball was of the firm sense that Craig Breslow and the Red Sox front office would be sellers at MLB’s trade deadline. Well, now with the deadline just 10 days away, Boston is thought to be shopping the market for welcome additions, and one player who Boston is reportedly interested in is Los Angeles Angels shortstop Zach Neto. Trevor Story is still recovering from injury.

MLBTR.com’s Anthony Franco wrote (on July 23):

“The Red Sox are interested in Angels shortstop Zach Neto, report Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon of The Athletic. They report that Boston also checked in with the Angels about Neto last offseason, though those preliminary conversations didn’t progress to the point where the sides actually discussed trade frameworks.”

With the Angels’ status as sellers, it’s fair to think that any of their players could be moveable, and Neto is perhaps their biggest trade piece.

So, what would it take for the Boston Red Sox to acquire Zach Neto?

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What Would Red Sox-Angels Trade Pitch Look like for Zach Neto?

Now that there’s an official report of the Red Sox interest in Zach Neto, let the speculation begin on what it might take to acquire the young shortstop, who has developed into one of the best power bats at the position.

Zach Neto 2026 stats: .238 average, 19 home runs, 21 doubles, 69 runs scored (leads AL), OPS+ of 118.

Here is a trade proposal that the Red Sox and Angels should consider for ZACH NETO:

Red Sox receive: SS Zach Neto

Angels receive: LHP Patrick Sandoval, prospects Juan Valera and Hayden Mullins

That’s a three-player deal that includes two top-15 Red Sox, but the twist to acquiring Neto is he isn’t eligible for free agency until 2030, so even this package might not be strong enough, as the Angels could demand more capital in exchange for their 25-year-old infielder.

However, the reports out of the Red Sox organization remain the same in the sense of indicating that the team’s top overall need still seems to be a right-handed hitting infielder. ‘

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Zach Neto’s MLB Career Thus Far

Let’s take a quick look at Zach Neto’s MLB career thus far.

2026 marks his fourth full season.

Across 467 total games played, he has batted .245 with 77 home runs, 101 doubles, 259 runs scored, 219 RBI, and a lifetime OPS+ of 111, which is well above average.

He stands out as a perfect trade target for the Red Sox, and it will be very interesting over the next 10 days to see if they’re able to land him.