San Francisco Giants Announced Release of 9-Year MLB Vet Before Angels Series

The San Francisco Giants are preparing to take on the Los Angeles Angels in a weekend series, starting Friday.

It’s been a fairly rough season for the Giants, as they are sitting at 42-60 and a whopping 22.5 games behind the Dodgers for first place in the NL West. However, that doesn’t stop roster moves from transpiring, and on Thursday evening, a report surfaced that Giants catcher/outfielder Eric Haase has been put on release waivers.

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Giants Put Eric Haase on Release Waivers

Per Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News, Eric Haase has been put on release waivers by the San Francisco Giants, and he will hit free agency once the waiver claim clears.

Haase, 33, has played in parts of nine MLB seasons and has spent his entire 2026 campaign with the Giants. He was designated for assignment last week by the Giants, and clearly no team decided to trade for him, and San Francisco decided that the best option is to grant him a release.

Per Eric Haase’s MLB.com transactions page: 7/23: “San Francisco Giants released C Eric Haase.”

In 2026, Haase has played 29 games and batted .162 over 74 at-bats with four home runs, nine RBI, and an OPS+ 68. So, yeah, not the best hitting numbers for Haase, which is likely what led to his designation.

MLBTR.com’s Anthony Franco wrote (about Eric Haase):

“The 33-year-old Haase is pushed off the roster after playing in 29 games. He tallied 84 plate appearances and hit .162/.235/.365 with four home runs. He struck out in a third of his trips. That’s standard production for Haase, a veteran of parts of nine MLB seasons. He has above-average power with a lot of whiffs, leading to a career .224/.276/.394 slash line. Haase has a good arm but isn’t a polished receiving catcher.”

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Eric Haase’s MLB Career

Eric Haase broke into MLB back in 2018 with Cleveland. As Franco noted, he’s never been much of a hitter in his career.

Over 1207 at-bats, Haase has a career batting average of .224 with 52 home runs, 44 doubles, and a lifetime OPS+ of 85.

He’s likely going for one more year of MLB service time to earn himself a lifetime pension in MLB, and it will be interesting to see if he lands with another MLB team this season. It’s obviously getting close to the end, so it’s unclear if that will be the case. Haase has also played for the Detroit Tigers and Milwaukee Brewers.

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