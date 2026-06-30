Boston Red Sox Predicted to Cut Ties with Craig Breslow

Despite the Boston Red Sox playing much better as of late, their fate may already be sealed in terms of making the MLB playoffs in October.

As weak as the American League is this season, Boston is 37-46, and still remains in last place in the AL East.

There has been a lot of speculation and rumors about the job security of president of baseball operations, Craig Breslow, and many fans have been calling for the Red Sox to cut ties with the top executive.

Well, in a recent bold predictions piece for Bleacher Report, MLB writer Zachary D. Rymer predicts that Breslow might not make it through the 2026 season with Boston.

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Red Sox Receive Bold Craig Breslow Prediction

Look, the Red Sox have been playing a lot better of late, which is a direct result of players starting to perform a lot better, but that doesn’t negate the damage that has already been done to this Red Sox roster, which ultimately falls on Breslow.

The MLB trade deadline will be a huge determinant of whether Breslow’s job is safe or not, but there are countless examples of roster transactions gone wrong with this Boston organization over the past few seasons.

Zachary Rymer wrote (on 6/29):

“Craig Breslow and David Stearns Won’t Survive the Season”

“Breslow at least had a solid vision for the 2026 Red Sox, but their failure is as much due to his miscalculations as the team’s many injuries. His neglecting of the offense and his toxic connection to the clubhouse alone are grounds for dismissal.”

MLB teams rarely cut ties with their top executive midway through the season, but it’s plausible to think a breaking point has been reached.

Breslow obviously played for the Red Sox during his playing days, which adds to the lore of his connection with the team, but a parting of ways may be necessary for this Red Sox team to succeed in the future.

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What’s Next for Craig Breslow?

In all likelihood, the Red Sox ownership group will wait until after the 2026 season to make a final decision on Craig Breslow, but I’m curious what the fans think about Breslow and his status with the Red Sox.

Boston made a lot of offseason moves, and some have panned out, but some have not.

Obviously, the players on the field have to perform, but when a team like the Red Sox fails to meet expectations, there has to be someone held responsible. Boston already fired their manager (Alex Cora) wayyy earlier in the regular season, but a cleaning of house may be in store for the Red Sox this offseason (if the team loses 90 games), and Breslow may be the first to go.

Red Sox fans, drop a comment below on your thoughts about Breslow, the Red Sox ownership group, and the direction of this team.

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