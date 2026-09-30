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Boston Red Sox’s Trevor Story Drops Honest Quote After Loss to Yankees

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Cleveland Guardians v Boston Red Sox
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BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 23: Trevor Story #10 of the Boston Red Sox looks on before the game against the Cleveland Guardians at Fenway Park on September 23, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jaiden Tripi/Getty Images)

The Boston Red Sox lost 9-0 to the New York Yankees in Game 1 of the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday.

Shortstop Trevor Story went 1-for-3 with a double and a strikeout in the loss.

After the game, Story made an honest statement.

Boston Red Sox’s Trevor Story Makes Honest Statement After Loss to New York Yankees

Kansas City Royals v Boston Red Sox
GettyBOSTON, MA – SEPTEMBER 12: Trevor Story #10 of the Boston Red Sox heads back to the dugout after striking out against the Kansas City Royals during the second inning at Fenway Park on September 12, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

“There’s no time to sit around and feel sorry for ourselves or anything like that,” Story said. “We’ve got to keep these spirits up and come back tomorrow. That’s why it’s a series. I think we learned that last year.”

Story was asked about Wednesday being a win-or-go-home situation for Boston.

“You said it. Our backs are against the wall,” Story said. “It’s time to win… we either continue playing or we don’t. I feel good about our chances.”

Yankees Beat Red Sox 9-0

Designated hitter Ben Rice went 4-for-5 with a grand slam and a solo home run as the Yankees beat the Red Sox 9-0 on Tuesday.

Cam Schlittler threw an absolute gem, allowing just two hits and one walk over 6 1/3 scoreless innings with 10 strikeouts.

American League Wild Card Series: Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees - Game One
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 29: Cam Schlittler #31 of the New York Yankees throws a pitch against the Boston Red Sox during the first inning in game one of the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium on September 29, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Catcher Austin Wells got the scoring started in the second inning with an RBI single.

Rice made the score 2-0 in the bottom of the fifth with a solo homer.

American League Wild Card Series: Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees - Game One
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 29: Ben Rice #22 of the New York Yankees hits a solo home run against Erik Miller #67 of the Boston Red Sox during the fifth inning in game one of the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium on September 29, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

Rice hit an RBI single in the seventh inning, increasing New York’s lead to 3-0.

Luis Garcia Jr. grounded into a double play in the seventh, allowing a run to score.

Wells added another RBI on a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the eighth.

American League Wild Card Series: Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees - Game One
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 29: Austin Wells #28 of the New York Yankees hits a single to right field to score a run by George Lombard Jr. #96 against the Boston Red Sox during the second inning in game one of the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium on September 29, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Rice broke the game open in the eighth inning, hitting his grand slam to make the score 9-0.

Left-hander Payton Tolle started for the Red Sox. He allowed one run on five hits and one walk with four strikeouts over 4 2/3 innings.

Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series is scheduled to start at 8:00 p.m. EDT on Wednesday.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Boston Red Sox’s Trevor Story Drops Honest Quote After Loss to Yankees

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