Boston Red Sox’s Trevor Story Drops Honest Quote Before White Sox Game

The Boston Red Sox are slated to play the Chicago White Sox at Fenway Park at 7:10 p.m. EDT on Wednesday.

Before Wednesday’s game, injured shortstop Trevor Story made an honest statement.

Boston Red Sox Shortstop Trevor Story Drops Honest Quote During White Sox Series

Before the trade deadline, there were rumors that the Red Sox were looking to acquire a shortstop. Story addressed those rumors.

MassLive.com’s Chris Cotillo wrote on X: “Trevor Story saw rumors about the Red Sox trying to land a SS: “That’s the business side of it. I can’t really control that, especially when I’m not playing.” “It unfolded how it did. Obviously, I’m happy about that and excited to get back in there.””

Story, 33, has been on the injured list since mid-May with a sports hernia.

Before landing on the IL, Story hit a poor .206/.244/.303 with three home runs and 19 RBI in 41 games.

On Tuesday, the Red Sox revealed an update on Story’s injury.

MLB.com wrote: “[Story] will be re-evaluated at end of homestand to gauge how close he is to Minor League rehab assignment.”

Looking at Boston Red Sox Shortstop Trevor Story

The Colorado Rockies selected Story with the No. 45 overall pick in the 2011 MLB Draft out of high school.

Story made his MLB debut with Colorado in 2016 and played for the club through the 2021 season. With Colorado, Story won two Silver Slugger Awards and made two All-Star teams. He posted 27 bWAR and a .272/.340/.523 slash line with 158 home runs, 450 RBI and 100 stolen bases during his six seasons as a Rockie.

After the 2021 season, Story signed a six-year, $140 million contract with the Red Sox. The contract also includes a $25 million club option for 2028.

Story has appeared in just 361 games with the Red Sox since joining the team in 2022 due to various injuries. With Boston, Story has posted 8.1 bWAR and a .242/.295/.402 slash line with 49 home runs, 205 RBI and 64 stolen bases.

Because of Story’s struggles and his inability to consistently stay healthy, it’s doubtful that the Red Sox will exercise his 2028 option.