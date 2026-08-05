Boston Red Sox’s Trevor Story Drops Honest Quote Before White Sox Game

BOSTON, MA - MAY 10: Trevor Story #10 of the Boston Red Sox reacts after striking out to end the eighth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park on May 10, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)
Before Wednesday’s game, injured shortstop Trevor Story made an honest statement.
Boston Red Sox Shortstop Trevor Story Drops Honest Quote During White Sox Series
GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – JULY 21: Trevor Story #12 of the Boston Red Sox runs on the field before a game against the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park on July 21, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Brian Fluharty/Getty Images)
MassLive.com’s Chris Cotillo wrote on X: “Trevor Story saw rumors about the Red Sox trying to land a SS: “That’s the business side of it. I can’t really control that, especially when I’m not playing.” “It unfolded how it did. Obviously, I’m happy about that and excited to get back in there.””
Story, 33, has been on the injured list since mid-May with a sports hernia.
GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – MAY 13: Trevor Story #10 of the Boston Red Sox tosses a ball to a fan between innings during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Fenway Park on May 13, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jaiden Tripi/Getty Images)
Before landing on the IL, Story hit a poor .206/.244/.303 with three home runs and 19 RBI in 41 games.
MLB.com wrote: “[Story] will be re-evaluated at end of homestand to gauge how close he is to Minor League rehab assignment.”
Looking at Boston Red Sox Shortstop Trevor Story
GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – MAY 14: Trevor Story #10 of the Boston Red Sox throws to first during the fourth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Fenway Park on May 14, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Paul Rutherford/Getty Images)
The Colorado Rockies selected Story with the No. 45 overall pick in the 2011 MLB Draft out of high school.
Story made his MLB debut with Colorado in 2016 and played for the club through the 2021 season. With Colorado, Story won two Silver Slugger Awards and made two All-Star teams. He posted 27 bWAR and a .272/.340/.523 slash line with 158 home runs, 450 RBI and 100 stolen bases during his six seasons as a Rockie.
GettyDETROIT, MICHIGAN – MAY 05: Trevor Story #10 of the Boston Red Sox reacts to a pitch in the third inning of the game against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on May 05, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
After the 2021 season, Story signed a six-year, $140 million contract with the Red Sox. The contract also includes a $25 million club option for 2028.
Story has appeared in just 361 games with the Red Sox since joining the team in 2022 due to various injuries. With Boston, Story has posted 8.1 bWAR and a .242/.295/.402 slash line with 49 home runs, 205 RBI and 64 stolen bases.
GettyMINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – APRIL 15: Trevor Story #10 of the Boston Red Sox celebrates his three-run home run as he rounds the bases against the Minnesota Twins in the third inning at Target Field on April 15, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. All players are wearing the number 42 in honor of Jackie Robinson Day. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)
Because of Story’s struggles and his inability to consistently stay healthy, it’s doubtful that the Red Sox will exercise his 2028 option.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
Boston Red Sox’s Trevor Story Drops Honest Quote Before White Sox Game