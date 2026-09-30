Boston Red Sox’s Trevor Story Makes Honest Statement After Loss to Yankees

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 23: Trevor Story #10 of the Boston Red Sox looks on before the game against the Cleveland Guardians at Fenway Park on September 23, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jaiden Tripi/Getty Images)
Shortstop Trevor Story went 1-for-3 with a double and a strikeout in the loss.
After the game, Story made an honest statement.
Boston Red Sox’s Trevor Story Makes Honest Statement After Loss to New York Yankees
“There’s no time to sit around and feel sorry for ourselves or anything like that,” Story said. “We’ve got to keep these spirits up and come back tomorrow. That’s why it’s a series. I think we learned that last year.”
“There’s no time to sit around and feel sorry for ourselves or anything like that. We’ve got to keep these spirits up and come back tomorrow. That’s why it’s a series. I think we learned that last year.”
Designated hitter Ben Rice went 4-for-5 with a grand slam and a solo home run as the Yankees beat the Red Sox 9-0 on Tuesday.
Cam Schlittler threw an absolute gem, allowing just two hits and one walk over 6 1/3 scoreless innings with 10 strikeouts.
Catcher Austin Wells got the scoring started in the second inning with an RBI single.
Rice made the score 2-0 in the bottom of the fifth with a solo homer.
Rice hit an RBI single in the seventh inning, increasing New York’s lead to 3-0.
Luis Garcia Jr. grounded into a double play in the seventh, allowing a run to score.
Wells added another RBI on a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the eighth.
Rice broke the game open in the eighth inning, hitting his grand slam to make the score 9-0.
Left-hander Payton Tolle started for the Red Sox. He allowed one run on five hits and one walk with four strikeouts over 4 2/3 innings.
Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series is scheduled to start at 8:00 p.m. EDT on Wednesday.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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Boston Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story dropped an honest quote after losing Game 1 of the ALWC Series against the Yankees.
Boston Red Sox’s Trevor Story Makes Honest Statement After Loss to Yankees