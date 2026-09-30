Boston Red Sox’s Trevor Story Makes Honest Statement After Loss to Yankees

The Boston Red Sox lost 9-0 to the New York Yankees in Game 1 of the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday.

Shortstop Trevor Story went 1-for-3 with a double and a strikeout in the loss.

After the game, Story made an honest statement.

Boston Red Sox’s Trevor Story Makes Honest Statement After Loss to New York Yankees

“There’s no time to sit around and feel sorry for ourselves or anything like that,” Story said. “We’ve got to keep these spirits up and come back tomorrow. That’s why it’s a series. I think we learned that last year.”

Story was asked about Wednesday being a win-or-go-home situation for Boston.

“You said it. Our backs are against the wall,” Story said. “It’s time to win… we either continue playing or we don’t. I feel good about our chances.”

Yankees Beat Red Sox 9-0

Designated hitter Ben Rice went 4-for-5 with a grand slam and a solo home run as the Yankees beat the Red Sox 9-0 on Tuesday.

Cam Schlittler threw an absolute gem, allowing just two hits and one walk over 6 1/3 scoreless innings with 10 strikeouts.

Catcher Austin Wells got the scoring started in the second inning with an RBI single.

Rice made the score 2-0 in the bottom of the fifth with a solo homer.

Rice hit an RBI single in the seventh inning, increasing New York’s lead to 3-0.

Luis Garcia Jr. grounded into a double play in the seventh, allowing a run to score.

Wells added another RBI on a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the eighth.

Rice broke the game open in the eighth inning, hitting his grand slam to make the score 9-0.

Left-hander Payton Tolle started for the Red Sox. He allowed one run on five hits and one walk with four strikeouts over 4 2/3 innings.

Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series is scheduled to start at 8:00 p.m. EDT on Wednesday.