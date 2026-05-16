MLB World Reacts to Trevor Story IL Move After Red Sox Collapse

MLB fans erupted online after the Boston Red Sox placed struggling shortstop Trevor Story on the injured list, with many viewing the move as another sign the club’s disappointing 2026 season is beginning to unravel. Story hit the 10-day IL Saturday with a groin issue, and Red Sox Nation did not hold back, flooding social media with years of pent-up frustration, dark comedy, and contract-fueled despair all at once.

This is the fifth IL stint of Story’s Boston career. He has appeared in just 361 of a possible 692 games as a Red Sox, a 52.2% availability rate on a six-year, $140 million deal. Don’t think fans failed to notice. The reaction exploded across social media shortly after reports surfaced that Boston planned to sideline Story with the groin issue following weeks of offensive struggles, defensive regression, and mounting criticism surrounding the team’s roster construction.

Fans React to Story’s Latest IL Move

The numbers landed first and hardest. X user @HouckssBurner came loaded with receipts:

“For the fifth time in his Red Sox career, Trevor Story has been placed on the IL. He has only played in 361 of 692 (52.2%) possible games … definitely a terrible contract.”

The post, accompanied by a statistical graphic, drew significant engagement and the math alone told a revealing tale. Story’s $140 million guarantee has produced fewer than four full seasons of availability across six years.

Some fans greeted the news with barely concealed relief. @5Aplayer went full negative.

“Trevor Story IL is a borderline miracle. Saves the trouble and awkwardness of DFAing a ‘clubhouse leader’ … Take your time man. Don’t feel like you gotta rush back. Maybe take the year off.”

The “clubhouse leader” line resonates. Story has been publicly vocal about his commitment to Boston and his belief that a turnaround is coming, even as his .200 average and .520 OPS this season tell a different story, per Boston.com‘s Conor Ryan.

But some fans grieved. @Nateisdaddy37 kept it simple, posting a video clip with the caption:

“Trevor Story to the IL 🥹”

The video, a Story strikeout that seemed to compress his entire 2026 season into a single at-bat, required no further commentary.

@redshmox posted:

“This fit sent Trevor Story to the IL [complimentary]”

The absurdist take spread quickly, but the underlying sentiment was familiar. When a player has worn out his welcome, anything is fair game for a punchline.

Older reactions from earlier in the season resurfaced Saturday, their bitterness suddenly fresh. @patsfan1984 had written on X in early May, after a costly defensive miscue against the Astros: “Story is garbage. Get rid of this guy.”

@WhosYaDaddy25 was equally blunt: “Trevor Story is so unbelievably washed. It’s unreal.”

The defensive meltdown that inspired those posts — Story misplaying a throw from Ceddanne Rafaela that visibly irritated his own teammate — drew its own wave of reactions.

“This is little league level s***,” posted @jackslastlaugh.

“He was wondering why he didn’t take the throw on the bag like you are taught in little league,” added @TeddyCoyle.

Story Contract and Red Sox Roster Questions

The IL move immediately reignited the broader debate over what Boston does with Story long term. One fan wrote on X in the wake of Story’s public criticism of the Alex Cora firing last month, “Get this bum off the team next!!! This guy is one of the top 5 worst contracts in Red Sox history.”

The groin issue has reportedly been lingering since late April, according to MLB Trade Rumors‘ Mark Polishuk, who noted that utility man Nick Sogard was recalled from Triple-A Worcester to fill the roster spot. The 10-day window opens a legitimate question about whether Boston uses the absence to give Marcelo Mayer a sustained look at shortstop, a possibility Sports Illustrated‘s Jackson Roberts raised Saturday.

Mayer has been excellent defensively at second base. Moving him back to his natural position at short, even temporarily, would at minimum give the Red Sox meaningful data on which position better benefits him and the team. Whether the front office is ready to make that call with Story under contract is a different question entirely.