Red Sox’s Trevor Story Provides Telling Injury Details Amid Absence

Boston Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story has been sidelined since mid-May while recovering from a sports hernia that required surgery.

Story, 33, has been recovering from the May 22 surgery on the 60-day injured list. However, he is eyeing a return to the lineup in the coming days.

The Red Sox’s $140 million man told the media ahead of Boston’s series-opener against the Arizona Diamondbacks that “he could be active as early as Friday against the Giants,” reported MassLive.com’s Chris Cotillo.

Story will rehab in Triple-A Worcester on Tuesday and Wednesday and then get re-evaluated on the Red Sox’s day on Thursday, Cotillo added.

Trevor Story Looks to Turn Season Around After Missing Over Three Months

Boston hasn’t seen Trevor Story on the big league field for over three months while he recovers from the sports hernia surgery.

He was able to begin his rehab assignment over the weekend in Triple-A Worcester. Story was limited to about half of Sunday’s game, going 1-for-2 with a single and a flyout before exiting the contest, NBC Sports’ Matthew Pouliot reported.

Before suffering the setback, Story was struggling at the plate. Through 41 games, he’s hitting .206/.244/.303 with three home runs, 19 RBI, and four stolen bases on the season. He will look to turn these numbers around in the final part of the regular season.

Story will build up his workload in two other rehab appearances on Tuesday and Wednesday. A re-evaluation of Trevor Story’s injury will take place before making a set decision on whether or not he returns to Boston for their weekend series against the San Francisco Giants.

Roman Anthony Begins Rehab Assignment

22-year-old outfielder Roman Anthony has been sidelined since May 4 while recovering from a partial tear of a tendon that is connected to his right ring finger.

He is also set to begin a rehab assignment at Double-A Portland on Tuesday, said MLB.com’s Ian Browne.

Anthony faced multiple setbacks in his recovery, leading to an extended absence spanning more than three months. His timeline to return to the Boston Red Sox is “late regular season at best,” according to the Latest Red Sox injuries and transactions.

Similar to Trevor Story, Anthony was struggling at the plate before getting sidelined. Through 30 games, he is hitting .229/.354/.321 with one home run, five RBI, and two stolen bases.

Boston is in line to get multiple reinforcements back before an anticipated postseason run. The Red Sox have climbed the American League standings in the second half of the regular season to insert themselves in the Wild Card mix.