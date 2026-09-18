Boston Red Sox Shortstop Trevor Story Has Blunt Quote After Win Over Texas Rangers

When the Boston Red Sox lost shortstop Trevor Story to an injury earlier this year, one big question was how they were going to replace him. Interim manager Chad Tracy used a couple of different players who more than held things down until the veteran was going to return.

When Story was eligible to return, Andruw Monasterio found himself as the odd man out at shortstop. However, Story had to prove that he was healthy enough to hold down the job late in the season.

As it turns out, he is. After coming up clutch on Thursday night, Story didn’t mince words about the noise that there is outside the locker room about him.

Boston Red Sox Shortstop Trevor Story Drops Honest Quote on Outside Noise

Trailing 3-0 against the Texas Rangers on Thursday night in Arlington, Boston was staring at being swept as the game moved into the late innings. After they plated a run in the top of the seventh on a Roman Anthony fielder’s choice.

In the top of the eighth, Story stepped up to the plate with two runners on and one out. Story crushed a curveball from Texas’ Jacob Latz for a three-run home run and 4-3 lead. The Red Sox got the final six outs to secure a one-run win. After the game, Story didn’t mince words about the outside noise and hearing it.

“I’m not really motivated by outside noise, but you hear it,” said Story, per Alex Speier of the Boston Globe. “I try to use it in the way that fits me best. The point of getting the surgery was to come back and try to be the player that I know I can be, and it’s starting to show.”

Halfway through the month of September, Story is slashing .327/.339/.473 in September with one home run and six RBIs.

“He’s been great,” Tracy said, per Perla Paredes of MLB.com. “He’s got a hit in every game but one. That was a hell of an at-bat against a really good pitcher in a really big spot and a huge swing. Obviously needed a win, but all the credit to him.