Boston Red Sox Announce Sudden Trevor Story News During Royals Series

On Sunday, the Boston Red Sox are scheduled to face the Kansas City for their series finale.

Boston is entering this game with the hope of staying hot, as they defeated Kansas City in their most recent game by a 5-1 final score.

Now, the Red Sox have announced some news regarding Trevor Story during their series against the Royals.

Boston Red Sox Drop Trevor Story in the Lineup

After being Boston’s fifth hitter in their most recent game against the Royals, Story will be batting sixth for them in their series finale.

With Story being dropped to sixth in the Red Sox’s lineup, Adley Rutschman will be their fifth hitter on Sunday.

Here is the Red Sox’s full batting order, as reported by Underdog MLB: R. Anthony LF J. Jones DH W. Abreu RF W. Contreras 1B A. Rutschman C T. Story SS C. Durbin 3B N. Sogard 2B N. Eaton CF.

Red Sox 9/13 R. Anthony LF

J. Jones DH

W. Abreu RF

W. Contreras 1B

A. Rutschman C

T. Story SS

C. Durbin 3B

N. Sogard 2B

N. Eaton CF P. Tolle SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) September 13, 2026

Taking a Quick Look at Story

Story is entering this game for the Red Sox on a four-game hitting streak. He has also hit three doubles over that span, so he has been having some success at the plate for Boston lately.

Story has appeared in 53 games so far this season with Boston, where he has posted three home runs, 14 doubles, and a .234 batting average.