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Boston Red Sox Announce Sudden Trevor Story News During Royals Series

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Kansas City Royals v Boston Red Sox
Getty
BOSTON, MA - SEPTEMBER 12: Trevor Story #10 of the Boston Red Sox heads back to the dugout after striking out against the Kansas City Royals during the second inning at Fenway Park on September 12, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the Boston Red Sox are scheduled to face the Kansas City for their series finale.

Boston is entering this game with the hope of staying hot, as they defeated Kansas City in their most recent game by a 5-1 final score.

Now, the Red Sox have announced some news regarding Trevor Story during their series against the Royals.

Boston Red Sox Drop Trevor Story in the Lineup

Los Angeles Angels v Boston Red Sox
GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – SEPTEMBER 08: Trevor Story #10 of the Boston Red Sox reacts after striking out to end the eighth inning of the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Fenway Park on September 08, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Brian Fluharty/Getty Images)

After being Boston’s fifth hitter in their most recent game against the Royals, Story will be batting sixth for them in their series finale.

With Story being dropped to sixth in the Red Sox’s lineup, Adley Rutschman will be their fifth hitter on Sunday.

Here is the Red Sox’s full batting order, as reported by Underdog MLB: R. Anthony LF J. Jones DH W. Abreu RF W. Contreras 1B A. Rutschman C T. Story SS C. Durbin 3B N. Sogard 2B N. Eaton CF.

Taking a Quick Look at Story

Tampa Bay Rays v Boston Red Sox
GettyBOSTON, MA – MAY 10: Cedric Mullins #31 of the Tampa Bay Rays is tagged out by Trevor Story #10 of the Boston Red Sox after being caught in a rundown during the fourth inning at Fenway Park on May 10, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

Story is entering this game for the Red Sox on a four-game hitting streak. He has also hit three doubles over that span, so he has been having some success at the plate for Boston lately.

Story has appeared in 53 games so far this season with Boston, where he has posted three home runs, 14 doubles, and a .234 batting average.

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

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Boston Red Sox Announce Sudden Trevor Story News During Royals Series

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