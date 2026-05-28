Red Sox 1B Triston Casas Injury Update: Major Milestone in Rehab

It’s been more than a year since Triston Casas was able to take the field for the Boston Red Sox. Now, Casas has hit a major milestone in his recovery.

Interim manager Chad Tracy shared that the Red Sox are going to have Casas try some light swinging by the end of the week. That doesn’t mean his return is imminent. However, it’s much better than where he was.

“He is approaching, I think as we get toward the end of the week, potentially starting to do some like light swinging,” Tracy said. “So like it’s progressed. Obviously the knee’s OK. We’re just still doing rotational stuff for the side and I think he’s getting closer to maybe starting some like light swinging progression.”

On May 2, 2025, Casas ruptured his left patellar tendon. That immediately ended his 2025 season, and he’s been working to come back from it since then. In the meantime, the Red Sox brought in Willson Contreras to man first base, and he’s proven to be one of the best hitters on the team. Still, Boston does need more offense, and Casas could be a spark if he can return at some point.

Casas had previously suffered setbacks in his injury recovery. The Red Sox have him on the 60-Day IL. However, that’s not because of his knee. It’s because of a left abdominal strain.

Injuries have become part of what Casas is known for. In 2024, he missed time due to torn cartilage in his ribs. Since getting called up in 2022, he’s only been able to play in 251 games, with 2023 being by far his best year.

Triston Casas Was Once Thought to be the Future for the Boston Red Sox Offense

As a player, Triston Casas has his athletic limitations. Those showed up in the field and running the bases. However, his strength as a player was long supposed to be at the plate.

A left-handed hitting power hitter, Casas was once a top prospect in the season. MLB.com praised him in 2022 when he was the second-ranked prospect in the Red Sox system.

“While Casas’ combination of bat speed, strength and leverage in his massive 6-foot-4 frame give him plus-plus raw power to all parts of the park, he resists the temptation to sell out for power,” they wrote. “He controls the strike zone extremely well, focuses on making hard contact to all fields with a sound if naturally long left-handed swing and shows the aptitude to make adjustments at the plate. He made progress last season with his ability to work counts and launch balls in the air to his pull side, and he could become a 35-40 homer threat if he continues to do so.”

In his 251 games, Casas has a .241 batting average. He’s also has a .348 OBP, .452 slugging percentage, and .800 OPS. That’s with 45 home runs and 120 RBIs, for a 162-game average of 29 home runs and 77 RBIs.

The Red Sox Need a Spark on Offense

It’s been a long season for the Red Sox. A major reason for that is the lack of offense that they’ve been battling through.

Now, CBO Craig Breslow has made it clear that the Red Sox are looking for offensive talent. In particular, a power hitter to spark the lineup. That likely won’t come in the form of Triston Casas. Not only would he be another lefty for the lineup, but his timetable to return is still up in the air. So, it’s probably going to come in the form of a trade, if it’s coming from anywhere.

There’s some room to debate whether or not that’s smart, though. Given where the Red Sox currently sit, they’d be considered sellers most years. However, Breslow is considered to be on the hot seat, so selling may not be what he wants to do.