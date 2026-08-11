Red Sox Give New Update on Roman Anthony Injury Change

Well, now that the Boston Red Sox have cooled off a bit following their scorching stretch since late June–they’ve lost three straight for the first time since June 18–it is probably time for fans to start getting a bit anxious yet again about the state of what were meant to be some of the team’s most important players. Certainly, one of the most frustrating has been Roman Anthony, who came out of the spring looking like a projected MVP candidate, scuffled for more than a month and then went on the injured list with tendon damage in his hand and wrist.

Red Sox fans know all too well that the team downplayed the injury when it first happened on May 4, and it looked like it would be a matter of Anthony missing a week or two. That was more than three months ago, and here we are.

But manager Chad Tracy said there is cause for optimism on Anthony, as he has added a new wrinkle to his hand rehab.

Roman Anthony Hitting off Trajekt Machine

Speaking to Red Sox reporters before Tuesday’s game in Toronto, Tracy said Anthony has been getting more comfortable hitting off a normal hitting machine and has begun working off the more advanced Trajekt pitching machine.

Said Tracy: “Roman has started adding some Trajekt as well, so he has been hitting off a machine, the actual Hack Attack and he has now started to incorporate some Trajekt work, which as you guys—as most people know in here—it’s as close as you can get to live pitching without actually facing live pitching.

“That has started to get incorporated into his routine which he will carry that on for a little bit of time. His normal stuff, which he would do leading up to that, with Trajekt added in at the end. He is doing that now.”

Red Sox Not Certain on Roman Anthony Rehab Assignment

Well, that is progress, but of course, it is not live batting practice, which is a hurdle he will still have to clear. The Red Sox will then send him on a rehab assignment, and considering the length of time he missed–and the fact that he was struggling when he went out, batting just .239 in 30 games–that could take time, too.

Tracy has learned quickly to not put timetables on injuries, so he was evasive on that, but did said he is hopeful of a rehab assignment starting soon.

“Getting closer, getting closer,” Tracy said. “Again, with his—with that hand, I am learning a lot of these things, I don’t want to put a timetable because you just don’t know, as he does that, how is it going to respond? But again, like I told you guys with the regular machine, it is another step in the right direction.”

Red Sox Updates on Garrett Crochet, Trevor Story

On the subject of timetables, Tracy also had minor updates on two other star players who have also been out since May, much longer than expected: ace pitcher Garrett Crochet and shortstop Trevor Story. But Tracy was not particularly detailed on either guy.

“They all resumed their work yesterday. Crochet was back to throwing, Trevor was able to ramp up the intensity after a regen day, so Crochet a ways to go, Trevor creeping closer, also,” he said.