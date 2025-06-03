Red Sox Walker Buehler Linked Back to Dodgers According to MLB’s Jeff Passan

The MLB trade deadline season has arrived, and according to MLB insider Jeff Passan, the Los Angeles Dodgers could inquire about a reunion with now Boston Red Sox pitcher Walker Buehler.

Beuhler is a two-time World Series Champion with the Dodgers. He recorded the final outs in the 2024 World Series victory, and has been a fan favorite to many Dodgers fans due to his ability to perform really well in big games.

Buehler Is Struggling This Season With the Red Sox

In 46 innings this season with the Boston Red Sox, Buehler has a 4.44 ERA and 42 strikeouts. He has spent some time on the Injured List, but Boston signed him to a one-year contract last offseason. Despite struggling, he does seem to be improving since his two-year hiatus from MLB after rehabbing from a second Tommy John Surgery.

Last year with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Buehler also struggled during the regular season. He posted a 5.38 ERA in 75.1 innings, and his strikeouts were down. However, he turned it up in the playoffs for Los Angeles and was counted on many times to deliver key performances. That included coming out of the bullpen in game five against the New York Yankees to close out the season.

Passan’s Case for a Reunion

Here is the reasoning that Jeff Passan gives that makes this trade idea make sense:

“The notion that the Dodgers were going to win 120 games was always fanciful. They don’t build their team for regular-season wins. They want to put together the most devastating 26-man squad for the postseason. And they saw last year what Buehler turns into in October. The four shutout innings against the Mets. Five more against the Yankees. And then the final three outs to lock down the World Series title. Any sort of reunion would necessitate a Red Sox collapse, and as bad as they look right now, that’s premature. Beyond that, the Dodgers’ farm system is so deep that they’ll have their pick of players at the deadline. But to bring in someone who knows their system, knows their culture, and knows how to show up in the biggest moments is a fit that’s almost too good to be true.”

Passan believes that since Buehler is familiar with the organization, it makes for a good fit. And since the Los Angeles Dodgers’ farm system is loaded, they can afford to make a deal. Passan makes the great point that Buehler turns into a different pitcher in October. If some of the Dodgers’ pitching injuries don’t work themselves out, they could look to the trade market this July.

What Would a Trade Look Like?

The Los Angeles Dodgers have a lot of prospect capital to give. They have a top infield prospect in Alex Freeland, who can play shortstop. Trevor Story for the Boston Red Sox hasn’t been very productive this season, and Boston might be looking to move on. A deal could also include outfielder Andy Pages, who is having a breakout 2025 campaign. With the Red Sox star outfielder Jarren Duran also drawing attention from other teams, Boston could look to trade for an outfielder.