Red Sox’s Pitcher Sends Blunt Message After Embarrassing Outing

The Boston Red Sox took a calculated risk when they signed Walker Buehler to a one-year, $21 million deal last offseason. After struggling through much of 2024, the hope was that Buehler’s postseason pedigree and competitive fire would shine through in a full return to form.

But halfway through 2025, the results have been anything but reassuring. With a 5.18 ERA through 10 starts and back-to-back rough outings, the Red Sox are sliding in the standings, and Buehler’s name is once again circulating in trade rumors, including talk of a potential reunion with the Dodgers.

“This organization put a lot of faith in me this offseason and I’ve been (explicit) embarrassing for us,” Buehler told Christopher Smith of MassLive after another rough outing for the Red Sox.

That kind of raw honesty is rare in modern baseball. It is also exactly the kind of quote that can define a season, for better or worse. The two-time All-Star got shelled for five runs in just two innings against the New York Yankees. His WHIP is a bloated 1.44, and opposing batters are hitting .277 off him.

Now, as the Red Sox teeter on the edge of sell mode, Buehler is once again the subject of trade rumors. And yes, the Dodgers are at the front of the line.

A Familiar Face in a Familiar Situation

Buehler is no stranger to adversity. After missing all of 2023 due to his second Tommy John surgery, he returned to post a 5.38 ERA for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2024. Yet none of that mattered in October, when he transformed into a postseason assassin. He threw four scoreless innings against the Mets, five more against the Yankees, and recorded the final outs of the World Series. The Dodgers know who he is when the lights are brightest.

According to Jeff Passan, that’s precisely why a reunion makes so much sense.

“The Dodgers don’t build their team for regular-season wins,” Passan wrote. “They saw last year what Buehler turns into in October… bringing in someone who knows their system, knows their culture, and knows how to show up in the biggest moments is a fit that’s almost too good to be true.”

Trade Value in Flux

But here’s the catch: Buehler’s quote may be brutally honest, but it also reflects the kind of self-awareness that front offices will dissect endlessly. Is it accountability? Or is it a sign of deeper concerns about confidence and durability?

His recent struggles have fueled the skepticism. In his last two starts alone, Buehler has allowed 12 runs (10 earned) in just 7.2 innings. That’s not the kind of stretch that builds value heading into July.

Still, there’s a precedent for this. Justin Verlander returned to Houston in 2023, just months after signing with the Mets. The Dodgers pulled a similar move when they traded for Kiké Hernández and Joe Kelly after letting them walk.

In other words, trading for Buehler isn’t just a gamble—it’s a calculated bet on October.

What Would a Deal Look Like?

The Dodgers have the prospect capital to get this done. Writers have floated names like Justin Wrobleski or Nick Frasso as comparable to what the Athletics received for Paul Blackburn last year. If the Red Sox are ready to cut their losses, Buehler could be moved for one solid arm.

Others have speculated a larger deal could be on the table. Outfielder Andy Pages is having a breakout year and could be dangled if Boston wants to package Buehler with another name like Jarren Duran or Trevor Story.

The Bottom Line

Walker Buehler’s quote may sting now, but it reflects the same edge that made him a postseason hero in L.A. His 2025 numbers aren’t good, but his October track record is elite—and that’s what contenders care about most. If the Dodgers are going all-in again, don’t be surprised if Buehler ends up right back where he belongs: under the bright lights at Chavez Ravine.