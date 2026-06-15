Wild Red Sox Trade Rumor Ships Away Team’s Best Player to AL Club

The Boston Red Sox are still looking to turn things around this season, but if they don’t, the noise this MLB trade deadline will get loud surrounding which players the Red Sox should ship away.

In a recent MLB trade rumor piece by Bleacher Report’s Zachary D. Rymer, the Red Sox best position player this season, Willson Contreras, is linked in a trade prediction with the Texas Rangers.

Rymer wrote: “Best Landing Spot: Texas Rangers.”

“As a power-hitting first baseman, Willson Contreras occupies basically the same niche as Christian Walker. The difference is that Contreras is also a reliable on-base machine, with a career OBP of .354. This is where the Rangers fit comes into focus. They’re generally doing better at getting on base than they did in 2025, but they’re still only getting a .293 OBP from their first basemen. That’s the fourth-worst mark in the league.”

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Would the Red Sox Trade Away Willson Contreras?

There have only been speculative reports, but the idea of the Red Sox trading doesn’t feel like it’s in the best interest of the team, unless Boston falls too far behind in the standings over the next month, which, given the state of the American League, any team is really like a seven-game winning streak away from getting right back into the Wild Card race.

Willson Contreras has been the best hitter on the Red Sox by far, and could be one of the few Red Sox players headed to the ASG in mid-July.

Contreras is hitting .304 this season with 16 home runs, 43 RBI, and an OPS+ of 171. If he keeps this pace, it will be the best season of his 11-year MLB career.

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Boston Red Sox Trade Deadline Plan

The MLB trade deadline is still over a month and a half away, but it’s rapidly approaching, and teams like the Boston Red Sox are going to garner a lot of attention because of players like Willson Contreras and Aroldis Chapman, who have been the subject of trade rumors.

Willson Contreras is tied to a five-year, $87 million contract and was traded to the Red Sox in the offseason.

Most reports have indicated that the Red Sox are seeking a right-handed hitting infielder, which makes the Willson Contreras trade rumors have no basis because he’s not only Boston’s best hitter, but he’s also right-handed.

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