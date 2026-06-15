Phillies Linked to Angels’ Jo Adell In Latest MLB Trade Report

The Philadelphia Phillies are on the hunt for outfield help after the recent news that outfielder Adolis Garcia has landed on the 60-day IL, and may miss the remainder of the season with a torn lat.

A recent report by USAToday’s Bob Nightengale indicates that the Phillies are keeping tabs on outfielders that may be available via trade, and one name that’s surfaced is Los Angeles Angels‘ slugger Jo Adell:

“The Phillies are desperately looking to acquire an outfielder at the trade deadline with Adolis Garcia expected to miss the rest of the season with his torn lat, and have Angels right fielder Jo Adell and Cubs right fielder Seiya Suzuki on their radar.”

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Should the Phillies Trade for Jo Adell?

The Phillies could be catching the Angels in a good pocket for a pivotal trade this summer. Adell showed immense displays of power last season with the Angels when he clubbed 37 home runs and drove in 98 runs.

In 2026, Adell had 10 home runs with 40 RBI. It’s a step down for sure, but acquiring Jo Adell would be a massive pickup for the Phillies outfield, which has struggled this season in the corner spots. It’s been a position of need for the Phillies for quite some time now, and all eyes will be on Dave Dombrowski to make a big splash.

MLBTR.com’s Charlie Wright recently wrote (about the Phillies outfield struggles):

“It’s probably not a coincidence that the Phillies are specifically interested in right fielders, with Garcia going down. The longtime Ranger joined the team on a one-year, $10 million deal as a replacement for Nick Castellanos. He had been scuffling through his worst season as a full-time player before going down with the lat injury, recording a 66 wRC+ through 259 plate appearances.”

Trading for Jo Adell seems logical, and it’s likely a move that Adell himself would welcome as he moves from a dweller to a contender. His free agency is looming (2028), so Adell likely wants to maximize his value while he can (and a playoff run could very well help his case).

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The Phillies Right Now…

Despite a dreaded start this season, the Philadelphia Phillies switched up managers and have caught fire, and are a surging team in MLB.

Built behind their two dominant starters in Christopher Sanchez and Zack Wheeler, if the Phillies can clean up the sore right field position, it’s plausible to think they will make somewhat of a run for an NL East crown.

Expect the Phillies to be active this trade deadline cycle, as they will continuously be linked to any outfielder that may become available.

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