Boston Red Sox Hit With Wild Take On Craig Breslow’s Future

The Boston Red Sox have faced criticism throughout their 2026 campaign.

Despite clinching a clean sweep over the New York Yankees over the weekend, scrutiny still surrounds the ballclub.

One of the hot topics involves chief baseball officer Craig Breslow.

The Red Sox are struggling, and much of that is directly attributed to Breslow himself.

Craig Breslow’s Future With Red Sox Looks Dim

Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report recently made a bold prediction on Breslow’s future with Boston.

To put it succinctly, he does not expect Breslow to survive the season.

With the franchise failing to show consistent improvements, it’s clear why.

“Breslow at least has a solid vision for the 2026 Red Sox, but their failure is as much due to his miscalculations as the team’s many injuries,” Rymer wrote. “His neglecting of the offense and his toxic connection to the clubhouse alone are grounds for dismissal.”

Breslow has held his role with Boston since October 25, 2025.

Previously, he spent five seasons with the Chicago Cubs, where his last role was as Assistant General Manager/Senior Vice President, Pitching.

Since taking on his role with the Red Sox, he has faced intense criticism, particularly this year.

In an effort to boost the ballclub’s position, Breslow and the organization opted to fire former manager Alex Cora along with a handful of other staff members back in April.

Chad Tracy took over in his place.

The controversial move was finalized, but frustrations remained.

Fast-forward to now, and improvements have yet to be made.

All eyes are on Breslow at this point.

In reference to David Stearns of the New York Mets and Breslow, Rymer bluntly stated, “Both of these guys are bad at their jobs and deserve to suffer the consequences.”

Perhaps harsh, but the majority of Boston fans are likely to nod their heads in agreement.

Snapshot of the Red Sox Right Now

Boston is coming off a rather shocking four-game victory over the Yankees.

Their latest win resulted in a tight score of 5-4 on Sunday night.

Despite their consecutive victories, they are still sitting at the bottom of the American League East standings.

Their improved 36-46 overall record is not enough to edge out the Baltimore Orioles (39-46) just yet.

The Tampa Bay Rays (48-33) now lead the division, followed by the New York Yankees (48-35) and the Toronto Blue Jays (39-45).

Next up for Boston, the ballclub will remain at Fenway Park to host the Washington Nationals for a three-game series.

The first clash will commence on Monday, June 29, at 7:10 p.m. ET.

The Nationals are currently 43-42 overall, placing them second-to-last in the National League East.

They are coming off a 2-1 series victory over the Orioles.

The Red Sox have had an incredibly disappointing season thus far, and there’s no end in sight quite yet.

Having said that, there’s plenty of baseball left to be played in their 2026 campaign — it’s not over.