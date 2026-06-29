Boston Red Sox Interim Manager Chad Tracy Drops Hilarious Quote After Sweeping Yankees

After dropping two out of three to the Colorado Rockies last week in Denver, the Boston Red Sox returned home to host the New York Yankees for four games. To compound matters, the Red Sox dealt with plane issues getting out of Denver.

Talk about a less than ideal way to begin a seven-game homestand. However, instead of rolling over and struggling as they have for most of the 2026 season, they did something about it. They shocked the Yankees and the rest of MLB.

Looking for a spark of any kind to turn things around in 2026, Boston took a giant step in the right direction. The Red Sox swept their heated American League East Division rivals and knocked them out of first place behind the Tampa Bay Rays. After a wild 5-4 10-inning win over New York on Sunday, interim manager Chad Tracy dropped a funny quote.

Interim Boston Red Sox Manager Chad Tracy Drops Funny Quote After Sweeping New York Yankees

Leading 2-0 after a dominating performance from Sonny Gray going into the top of the ninth inning, closer Aroldis Chapman allowed two runs to force extra innings. In the top of the 10th, the Yankees scored two runs for a 4-2 lead. All season long, trailing by two runs with three outs left hasn’t been friendly for Boston. That was until Sunday night.

Caleb Durbin began the bottom of the inning as the runner on second. Anthony Seigler began the scoring off Fernando Cruz with an RBI single. Masataka Yoshida followed with a double and a sac-fly from Tsung-Che Cheng tied the game. Jarren Duran followed with an RBI single to walk it off, 5-4. After the game, Tracy dropped a funny quote to the media before his session officially began.

“You guys had to erase your articles and rewrite them didn’t you, delete, delete, delete,” joked Tracy, according to NESN, Boston’s broadcast network.

Tracy has been put in a tough position, replacing Alex Cora, who was fired in April. As it turns out, Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow firing Cora didn’t help Boston, which is under .500 with Tracy in charge. However, sweeping the Yankees at home could be the jolt they have been looking for this season.

Boston Red Sox Put Together First Four-Game Winning Streak in 2026

You are reading that correctly; this is the Red Sox’s first four-game winning streak in 2026. It comes on the last weekend of June, against the Yankees, no less.

However, imagine where they could be if they swept Colorado, too? They were in position to sweep that series, but gave away two games late. Things would feel a lot different right now. Next up is a sneaky tough Washington Nationals team for three games at Fenway Park.

The odds are stacked against Boston making a run for the playoffs in 2026, but there are still three months left in the season. Sure, it’s doable, but is the roster good enough? Time will tell. However, a weekend like the one Boston had against New York can change things. Can they build on it against the Nationals? That’s the question.