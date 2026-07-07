Boston Red Sox Star to Replace Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in the All-Star Game

Controversially, Toronto Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero was named to the 2026 MLB All-Star Game after the fans across Canada voted him in despite what can respectfully be called a lackluster start to the 2026 MLB season after a dominant post-season in 2025.

Both Nick Kurtz and Ben Rice were named as reserves for the event, with many believing that they should have both been voted in over Vlad Jr., but after the announcement, the Blue Jays star noted that he would not be attending the event, opting to rehab a nagging injury during the break instead. That leaves a major spot open on the American League All-Star roster, and now, the Boston Red Sox star set to replace him has officially been announced.

Willson Contreras of the Boston Red Sox Named an All-Star

Despite the immense struggles of the Red Sox that have seen them fall to 40-48 on the season and last in the American League East standings, the team have seen some very, very good individual performances. The standout thus far has been Sonny Gray, but veteran first baseman Willson Contreras has also been fantastic, and as a result, he’s officially been named as the replacement for Guerrero Jr. in the All-Star Game.

Thus far in 2026, Contreras has posted an impressive WAR of 3.6, hitting .284 with an OPS of .921 alongside 20 home runs and 59 RBI, doing all of that while having one of the worst lineups in baseball around him. Given these numbers, many believed that he earned the spot over Guerrero Jr., but with fan voting playing such a big role in All-Star rosters, he wasn’t originally named, but has now received that well deserved honor.

He won’t be the only Contreras at the All-Star Game however, as his brother William has been named as an All-Star for the third time behind Drake Baldwin as the catcher in the National League. As for Willson, this is the fourth All-Star appearance in his career after achieving the honor back in 2018, 2019 and 2022 with the Chicago Cubs, making him one of the more consistent players in baseball throughout the past decade.

Will Willson Contreras be Traded by the Boston Red Sox?

While the Red Sox will deservedly celebrate the accomplishment of their star veteran, there’s also the looming possibility that, as a result of their struggles, they could look to cash in on the 34-year-old and trade him ahead of the deadline. Although the team are six games under .500, they sit just four games out of the Wild Card race, and while that gives them a realistic shot in the second half, they may look to get assets back for this current core before pushing for contention in 2027 and beyond.

Only time will tell how things play out, but after a bounce back season thus far in 2026 with the Red Sox, this is a well deserved honor for a player that’s been incredibly successful over his career, and while he likely should have been named an All-Star already, that injustice has now been rectified as he replaces Vladimir Guerrero Jr.