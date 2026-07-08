Boston Red Sox All-Star Didn’t Mince Words About Payton Tolle and His Future

When the Boston Red Sox broke spring training and headed to Cincinnati to open the 2026 season against the Reds, left-handed pitcher Payton Tolle began the season in Triple-A with the Worcester Red Sox. Fellow left-hander Connelly Early won the fifth and final rotation spot in the spring.

However, injuries began to pile up, and that left Boston no choice but to call up Tolle. Since coming up, he has been a big addition to the Red Sox rotation. The numbers might not show it, but the 23-year-old has been one of the top pitchers for Boston and a big reason why they are beginning to make a move in the standings.

His latest masterpiece came on Tuesday night in Chicago in an 8-1 Red Sox win over the White Sox. After the game, veteran first baseman Willson Contreras didn’t mince words about the former TCU standout.

Willson Contreras Doesn’t Mince Words About Boston Red Sox Left-Hander Payton Tolle

After sweeping the Los Angeles Angels over the weekend in Southern California, Boston opened a three-game series against the American League Central Division-leading White Sox. Tolle got the ball and rebounded from a rough start against the Washington Nationals with another dominating performance.

Staked to an early 3-0 lead, Tolle went six scoreless innings, allowing just two hits. He retired 15 of the final 16 batters he faced and needed 91 pitches to improve to 5-6 on the season. After the game, according to Ian Browne of MLB.com, Contreras didn’t mince words about Boston’s second-round pick in 2024.

“Tolle has big talent. He’s a future ace, for sure,” Contreras said. “That’s what I see for him. What I like the most is how he controls himself on the mound and controls his pace. For me, the sky’s the limit with that guy.”

On July 1 against the Nationals, Tolle was roughed up early. He lasted just three innings, giving up six earned runs on seven hits, including two home runs, on 76 pitches in a 10-2 loss. What changed over the last six days between starts?

“Just a recalibration, a little reset,” Tolle said.

Boston Red Sox Making a Move in the Standings

Once buried in the basement of the American League East, don’t look now, but the Red Sox have climbed out of last place. After their ninth win in 11 games, they are in fourth place after the Baltimore Orioles lost, 5-2, to the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday night. They are just a half-game behind the Toronto Blue Jays for third place.

“I think we’re playing good baseball right now, so just keep rolling,” Tolle said. “I think seeing these guys loose and going crazy is a whole lot of fun. A lot of big swings tonight. That was a lot of fun.”

Boston has been rolling and has five games remaining before the All-Star Break next week. Contreras was named to the AL All-Star team on Tuesday, replacing Vladimir Guerrero Jr. of Toronto. A well-deserved honor, but he is still waiting on word on a potential suspension either before or after the break. Given how Contreras and the Red Sox are rolling, they are hoping the announcement comes after the break.