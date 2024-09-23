Ranking 5 Potential Trade Destinations for Blue Jays SS Bo Bichette

The Toronto Blue Jays entered 2024 hoping to make a deep postseason run. It didn’t work out – they’re 73-83 and officially eliminated from playoff contention. The Blue Jays are open to trading shortstop Bo Bichette as the offseason approaches.

“The Toronto Blue Jays are expected to entertain trade offers this winter for shortstop Bo Bichette, who has no plans to stay in Toronto once he’s a free agent after the 2025 season,” reported USA Today’s Bob Nightengale on August 18. “First baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is also a free agent after the 2025 season, but the Blue Jays want to try signing him before he hits free agency.”

Bichette saw his name churn through the rumor mill ahead of the trade deadline this summer. The shortstop said in June that he would “not be surprised at all” if he was dealt, but it never came to fruition.

While Bichette has struggled to a .598 OPS with four home runs in 336 plate appearances this year, he’s been one of the game’s better offensive shortstops in recent seasons. He posted a .815 OPS while averaging 24 homers per season between 2021 and 2023. Bichette will earn $17.583 million in 2025, concluding his three-year, $33.6 million extension, per Spotrac.

With the 26-year-old’s immediate future in doubt, let’s rank five potential offseason trade destinations.

5. Atlanta Braves

Current Shortstop: Orlando Arcia

The Atlanta Braves have been ravaged by injuries in 2024 but still find themselves in playoff contention. Orlando Arcia was a 2023 All-Star, hitting .264/.321/.420 with 17 homers and 65 RBI in 533 plate appearances. However, his offensive production has fallen off a cliff in 2024.

Arcia is hitting .217/.269/.355 with 17 homers and 46 RBI in 584 plate appearances. According to FanGraphs, his WAR has gone from a career-high 2.4 in ’23 to 0.8 this year. It’s undetermined how motivated the Braves will be to upgrade at shortstop. He’ll earn $2 million in 2025 and has a $2 million club option for 2026.

As the Braves get healthy over the winter and hope to get a full season from guys like Austin Riley and Ozzie Albies, acquiring a new shortstop might not be a top priority.

4. San Francisco Giants

Current Shortstop: Tyler Fitzgerald

Shortstop has officially been an issue for the San Francisco Giants since Brandon Crawford’s last productive year. That was in 2022 when he produced 2.0 WAR in 118 games played. Tyler Fitzgerald made headlines at the start of summer by swinging a hot bat. By the end of July, he was hitting .301/.363/.602 with nine homers, 19 RBI and 25 runs scored in just 135 plate appearances.

His bat has since cooled off, as his season-long triple slash has dipped to .288/.339/.503. Will the Giants trust him as the starting shortstop moving forward? Fitzgerald doesn’t think he has that locked up just yet.

San Francisco was linked to Bichette ahead of the deadline, but they’ve also been linked to Willy Adames at various points. Adames is fresh off his second career 30-homer campaign and will become a free agent this winter.

3. Seattle Mariners

Current Shortstop: J.P. Crawford

The Seattle Mariners are still in the American League Wild Card hunt, but they led the AL West in the first half before the Houston Astros overtook them. While they boast one of baseball’s top rotations, the offense has sputtered in historic fashion at times.

J.P. Crawford has received most of the playing time at shortstop. He’s produced a .203/.311/.328 line with nine homers and 37 RBI through 99 games. Seattle was linked to Bichette as a potential offensive upgrade at the trade deadline. Not having to commit to him beyond 2025 could make him attractive to the Mariners again this winter as they try to fix the offense.

2. Los Angeles Dodgers

Current Shortstop: Miguel Rojas

Shortstop has been a problem spot for the Los Angeles Dodgers all season. Gavin Lux was supposed to be the starter, but the plan changed to Mookie Betts when Lux struggled during spring training. Once Betts hit the injured list, it’s mostly been manned by 35-year-old veteran Miguel Rojas.

Acquiring Adames via free agency might be Los Angeles’ preferred choice since they wouldn’t have to give up any prospects. However, Bichette-to-the-Dodgers was an idea that got floated consistently before the trade deadline passed. His bat would fit nicely into L.A.’s lineup, too – even if it’s only for one season.

1. Cleveland Guardians

Current Shortstop: Brayan Rocchio

The Cleveland Guardians are headed to the postseason after clinching the AL Central title on September 21. They accomplished this while getting almost no offensive production from the shortstop position.

Brayan Rocchio has appeared in 139 games at shortstop for Cleveland in 2024. He’s been worth 1.0 WAR thanks to his defense, according to FanGraphs. He’s struggled to a .210/.301/.320 line in 430 plate appearances.

Bichette’s 2025 price tag is something for Cleveland’s front office to think about. However, having him under contract for just one year might be perfect for them. They’d get a major roster upgrade at a prospect cost that probably won’t be outrageous. And if it doesn’t work out, Bichette will be a free agent next winter.