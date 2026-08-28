Yankees SP Cam Schlittler Has More to Say About Red Sox Fans

Having New York Yankees starting pitcher Cam Schlittler talk about Boston Red Sox fans is nothing new. A native of Walpole, Massachusetts, he’s made his feelings very clear that he doesn’t like Red Sox fans, and he doesn’t think Red Sox fans like him.

In October of 2025, Schlittler accused Red Sox fans of crossing a line by harassing his family. Then, before making his first start at Fenway Park, he predicted that he would suffer some extreme taunting.

It was even reported in July that the Yankees showed Schlittler a clip of Red Sox fan and podcaster Jared Carrabis teasing him, because they expected it to motivate him. Schlittler later responded publicly again.

“They can say whatever they want,” Schlittler said, per The Athletic‘s Chris Kirschner, “but they’re not really in a position to be talking, considering how the standings are. Whatever they want to say, it’s just kind of useless. It just goes in one ear and out the other.”

Now, the Red Sox are just 2.0 games behind the Yankees in the standings. With a four-game series, a lot can change over the weekend.

Cam Schlittler Had More to Say About Boston Red Sox Fans

Going into this vital four-game series, Cam Schlittler wanted to make something clear. Boston Red Sox fans never stopped harassing him.

“It’s never stopped,” Schlittler said Thursday. “Whether it’s comments on my posts or my messages or Twitter or whatever it is, or messaging people in my family, it’s always been there. It hasn’t stopped at all. I don’t expect it to stop. I feel like I probably created that issue. I could have easily just thrown last year and not said anything, but it didn’t feel right to not say anything.”

Schlittler certainly hasn’t been worried about saying anything. In fact, it’s consistently saying something about Red Sox fans that has helped keep him in mind for many. After all, it’s not like he’s the first player in this rivalry to hear it from the opposing fan base.

With their series set to take place in the Bronx, Schlittler will have his home crowd behind him now. This is after the Yankees pushed him back to face the Red Sox.

“I was prepared to throw [Thursday against Houston]. Obviously, I pushed that back. There’s some decisions to be made. I think the way it pans out over the weekend, we’re in a good spot. I think it was better for Elmer [Rodríguez] to throw [Wednesday], and he obviously pitched very well, so he put us in a good spot. That’s really all you can ask for out of a rookie. I think it lines up,” Schlittler said.

“We got our guys going against Boston, and it’s an important series. I was fine with it. I think I was going to have a seven-day [gap between starts] no matter what after the Cali trip, anyway, so I guess it’s good to just get that out of the way.”

The Red Sox Have Been Improving Against Schlittler

When the Red Sox first saw Cam Schlittler, it was a disaster. With their season on the line in the postseason, he shoved against the Red Sox.

During the 2026 season, Schlittler has had three starts against the Red Sox. In them, he threw 8.0 innings with 1 earned run, 5.2 innings with 1 earned run, and 5.0 innings with 4 runs, but none of them earned.

Clearly, the Red Sox have had trouble with Schlittler, but it’s worth noting that with each time he’s seen them this season, the Boston bats have improved. An error helped cover up his most recent start unraveling. That start kicked off a four-game series at Fenway Park, which also proved to be the spark to turn the Red Sox’ season around.