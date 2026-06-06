Boston Red Sox Announce Masataka Yoshida Change Before Yankees Game

On Saturday night, the Boston Red Sox will be back in the Bronx to continue their series with the New York Yankees.

They won Friday’s game by a score of 5-3.

Masataka Yoshida did not play in the game.

Red Sox Announce Masataka Yoshida Change

For Saturday’s game, the Red Sox have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Red Sox 6/6 J. Duran LF C. Rafaela CF W. Abreu RF W. Contreras 1B M. Yoshida DH M. Gasper C C. Durbin 3B A. Seigler 2B M. Mayer SS R. Suarez SP”

Yoshida is back in the lineup as the team’s DH (and hitting 5th).

The 32-year-old is currently batting .252 with 30 hits, one home run, 10 RBI’s, 14 runs and one stolen base in 43 games this season.

He is in his fourth MLB season (all with the Red Sox).

Last season, Yoshida batted .266 with 50 hits, four home runs, 26 RBI’s, 16 runs and three stolen bases in 55 games.

Social Media Reacts To Saturday’s Lineup

Here’s what people were saying about their lineup:

@Pritchard4MVP: “Always a great day when Mickey Gasper is in the lineup”

@uhwoop: “yoshida in the lineup”

@imsoblushing: “not bad”

@richthuma: “If your plans don’t involve selling the team, please fix that ASAP.”

Red Sox Right Now

The Red Sox have had a tough start to the 2026 season.

They are at the bottom of the American League East with a 27-35 record in 62 games.

Over their last ten games, the Red Sox have gone 5-5 (and they are 17-14 in 31 games on the road).

Following two more games with the Yankees, the Red Sox will visit the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday night in Florida.