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Boston Red Sox Announce Masataka Yoshida Change Before Yankees Game

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MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - JULY 28: Masataka Yoshida #7 of the Boston Red Sox looks on from the dugout during the third inning against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field on July 28, 2025 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Matt Krohn/Getty Images)

On Saturday night, the Boston Red Sox will be back in the Bronx to continue their series with the New York Yankees.

They won Friday’s game by a score of 5-3.

Masataka Yoshida did not play in the game.

Red Sox Announce Masataka Yoshida Change

GettyMasataka Yoshida #7 of the Boston Red Sox sprints for first base after hitting a single in the third inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park on June 03, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts.

For Saturday’s game, the Red Sox have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Red Sox 6/6 J. Duran LF C. Rafaela CF W. Abreu RF W. Contreras 1B M. Yoshida DH M. Gasper C C. Durbin 3B A. Seigler 2B M. Mayer SS R. Suarez SP”

Yoshida is back in the lineup as the team’s DH (and hitting 5th).

The 32-year-old is currently batting .252 with 30 hits, one home run, 10 RBI’s, 14 runs and one stolen base in 43 games this season.

He is in his fourth MLB season (all with the Red Sox).

GettyMasataka Yoshida #7 of the Boston Red Sox sprints for first in the fifth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park on June 02, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Last season, Yoshida batted .266 with 50 hits, four home runs, 26 RBI’s, 16 runs and three stolen bases in 55 games.

Social Media Reacts To Saturday’s Lineup

GettyMasataka Yoshida #7 of the Boston Red Sox sprints for first base in the ninth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Fenway Park on April 19, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Here’s what people were saying about their lineup:

@Pritchard4MVP: “Always a great day when Mickey Gasper is in the lineup”

@uhwoop: “yoshida in the lineup”

@imsoblushing: “not bad”

@richthuma: “If your plans don’t involve selling the team, please fix that ASAP.”

Red Sox Right Now

GettyMarcelo Mayer #11 and Wilyer Abreu #52 of the Boston Red Sox celebrate after defeating the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on June 05, 2026 in New York City.

The Red Sox have had a tough start to the 2026 season.

They are at the bottom of the American League East with a 27-35 record in 62 games.

Over their last ten games, the Red Sox have gone 5-5 (and they are 17-14 in 31 games on the road).

GettyInterim manager Chad Tracy #17 of the Boston Red Sox looks on before a game against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on June 05, 2026 in New York City.

Following two more games with the Yankees, the Red Sox will visit the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday night in Florida.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Boston Red Sox Announce Masataka Yoshida Change Before Yankees Game

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