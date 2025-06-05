The ‘Barry Bonds of Softball’ Is Taking Her Power to the Pros

Bri Ellis, the 22-year-old slugger from Houston, has earned comparisons to MLB legend Barry Bonds due to her exceptional power-hitting prowess in college softball.

Now, as she transitions into the professional realm with the Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL), Ellis brings her formidable bat to the Talons, aiming to continue her dominance on a new stage.

Bri Ellis homered once every 5.15 at-bats and walked once every 3.17 plate appearances through 58 games this past season 🤯 Watch her continue to dominate as the @theAUSLofficial season opens this weekend! pic.twitter.com/bvVTkEJrBa — MLB (@MLB) June 4, 2025

A Statistical Marvel

During her senior year at the University of Arkansas, Ellis delivered a season for the ages. She tied the Southeastern Conference (SEC) single-season home run record with 26 homers, despite being walked once every 3.17 plate appearances–a testament to the fear she instilled in opposing pitchers.

Her .440 batting average and staggering 1.090 slugging percentage underscored her offensive prowess, culminating in her recognition as the D1 Softball National Player of the Year.

Ellis’s ability to capitalize on the few pitches she saw in the strike zone drew inevitable parallels to Barry Bonds, who famously faced similar treatment during his record-setting 2001 MLB season. In that year, Bonds was .328/.515/.863, including 177 walks, 73 home runs, and 137 RBIs in 153 games.

Embracing the Barry Bonds Comparison

While comparisons to Bonds are lofty, Ellis approaches them with humility and perspective. “I would never think to compare my stats to Barry Bonds, but they figured it out, and people love to see it. It’s a great perspective,” Ellis said.

Ellis’s mental toughness was on full display during a game against Georgia, where she was walked multiple times before finally seeing a strike with the bases loaded. She seized the opportunity, launching a walk-off grand slam—a moment that encapsulated her readiness to deliver when it mattered most.

Transitioning to the Professional Arena

Now a member of the Talons in the AUSL, Ellis is eager to face a new caliber of competition. “I don’t think that anyone would be afraid to throw to me,” she said. “I mean, the pitchers, I faced some of them in college. They’re insane. They’re absolutely insane. For the first time in a long time, I feel, like, nervous to go against a pitcher.”

Despite the challenges ahead, Ellis remains confident and excited about the opportunity to grow and compete at the highest level. Her transition from college to professional softball is not just a personal milestone, but also a significant moment for the sport, as the AUSL, backed by Major League Baseball, aims to provide a sustainable platform for women’s professional softball.

Ellis’s journey from a standout college athlete to a professional player in the AUSL represents a new chapter in her burgeoning career. Her exceptional talent, combined with her mental fortitude and humility, positions her as a player to watch in the league’s inaugural season.

As she steps into the batter’s box against some of the best pitchers in the game, fans and opponents alike will be keen to see if the “Barry Bonds of softball” can continue to live up to her moniker. If her past performance is any indication, Ellis is poised to make a significant impact in the professional ranks.