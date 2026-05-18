Hi, Subscriber

Chicago Cubs Acquire 2-Year MLB Player Before Brewers Series

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 25: Craig Counsell #11 of the Chicago Cubs reacts as he walks back to the dugout after a pitching change during the fourth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on April 25, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the Chicago Cubs lost the final game of their series with the Chicago White Sox by a score of 9-8 (at Rate Field).

The Cubs will now return home to host the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday night at Wrigley Field.

Cubs Acquire 2-Year Player Before Brewers Series

GettyChristian Roa #73 of the Houston Astros delivers a pitch in the fifth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on April 8, 2026 in Denver, Colorado.

Ahead of Monday’s game with Milwaukee, the Cubs have claimed Christian Roa off waivers.

Roch Kubatko of MASNsports.com wrote: “RHP Christian Roa claimed off outright waivers by the Chicago Cubs.”

Roa has spent part of two seasons in the MLB with the Miami Marlins (2025) and Houston Astros (2026).

He was picked in the second round of the 2020 MLB Draft.

Over nine career games, the 27-year-old has gone 0-1 with a 3.86 ERA.

Social Media Reacts

GettyChristian Roa #82 of the Miami Marlins pitches during the seventh inning against The Detroit Tigers at loanDepot park on September 14, 2025 in Miami, Florida.

Here’s what people were saying on social media:

@lcm1986: “Wish someone loved me as much as Jed loves ex-Astros pitchers”

@jacobzanolla: “Another former Astros reliever…”

Alex Patt: “Can you throw? Come on down”

@ForeverMarlins: “Since declaring free agency from the Marlins in November, Roa has been with 4 organizations MIA > HOU > MIN > BAL > CHC”

@touchdown113: “We’re down to guys who have bad stats in the minors as well.”

@JustTalkinHoops: “Anything but Carl Edwards

Cubs Right Now

GettyMichael Conforto #20 of the Chicago Cubs rounds the bases after hitting a three-run home run off Seranthony Domínguez #58 of the Chicago White Sox to tie the game during the ninth inning at Rate Field on May 17, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

The Cubs are the first-place team in the National League Central with a 29-18 record in 47 games.

They are 4-6 over their last ten games (but 18-5 in 23 games at home).

After three games with the Brewers, the Cubs will remain at home to host the Houston Astros on Friday.

Brewers Right Now

GettyChristian Yelich #22 of the Milwaukee Brewers hits a solo home run against the Minnesota Twins during the fifth inning of the game at Target Field on May 17, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The Brewers are the second-place team in the National League Central with a 26-18 record in 44 games.

They are 8-2 over their last ten games (and 11-9 in 20 games on the road).

Last season, the Brewers beat the Cubs in the NLDS.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

0 Comments

Chicago Cubs Acquire 2-Year MLB Player Before Brewers Series

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x