Chicago Cubs Acquire 2-Year MLB Player Before Brewers Series

On Sunday, the Chicago Cubs lost the final game of their series with the Chicago White Sox by a score of 9-8 (at Rate Field).

The Cubs will now return home to host the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday night at Wrigley Field.

Cubs Acquire 2-Year Player Before Brewers Series

Ahead of Monday’s game with Milwaukee, the Cubs have claimed Christian Roa off waivers.

Roch Kubatko of MASNsports.com wrote: “RHP Christian Roa claimed off outright waivers by the Chicago Cubs.”

Roa has spent part of two seasons in the MLB with the Miami Marlins (2025) and Houston Astros (2026).

He was picked in the second round of the 2020 MLB Draft.

Over nine career games, the 27-year-old has gone 0-1 with a 3.86 ERA.

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying on social media:

@lcm1986: “Wish someone loved me as much as Jed loves ex-Astros pitchers”

@jacobzanolla: “Another former Astros reliever…”

Alex Patt: “Can you throw? Come on down”

@ForeverMarlins: “Since declaring free agency from the Marlins in November, Roa has been with 4 organizations MIA > HOU > MIN > BAL > CHC”

@touchdown113: “We’re down to guys who have bad stats in the minors as well.”

@JustTalkinHoops: “Anything but Carl Edwards”

Cubs Right Now

The Cubs are the first-place team in the National League Central with a 29-18 record in 47 games.

They are 4-6 over their last ten games (but 18-5 in 23 games at home).

After three games with the Brewers, the Cubs will remain at home to host the Houston Astros on Friday.

Brewers Right Now

The Brewers are the second-place team in the National League Central with a 26-18 record in 44 games.

They are 8-2 over their last ten games (and 11-9 in 20 games on the road).

Last season, the Brewers beat the Cubs in the NLDS.