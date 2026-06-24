Chicago Cubs Acquire Phillies Pitcher After Latest Wave of Injuries

The Chicago Cubs are in pure desperation mode in terms of finding starting pitchers. Chicago was hit with a ‘two-birds, one stone’ piece of news on Wednesday when both Edward Cabrera and Ben Brown were both sent to the Injured List with various ailments.

Chicago is currently taking on the New York Mets in a doubleheader on Wednesday, and will go for the series sweep on Wednesday night. Before the Mets series finale, the Cubs acquired a former Philadelphia Phillies pitcher off waivers.

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Cubs Claim Bryse Wilson Off Waivers from Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies designated Bryse Wilson for assignment a few days ago, and on Wednesday, reports surfaced that the Cubs are claiming the 9-year MLB pitcher, which is the first step in adding some pitching depth.

MLBTR.com’s Darragh McDonald was quick to the news, and wrote:

“Philadelphia designated him for assignment earlier this week. In a corresponding 40-man move, the Cubs have designated righty Christian Roa for assignment. Wilson is out of options and will also need an active roster spot when he reports to the team.”

Wilson, 28, pitched in just two innings with the Phillies this season, but did not allow a run over that span. It’s unclear if the Cubs will use him as a starter or reliever, but Wilson does have experience starting games, albeit some of his recent numbers as a starter are a bit messy.

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Bryse Wilson’s MLB Career

Bryse Wilson is a nine-year MLB veteran pitcher. He debuted with the Atlanta Braves in 2018 after being a top prospect. Wilson has pitched for five MLB teams in his career (Braves, Phillies, Milwaukee Brewers, Chicago White Sox, and Pittsburgh Pirates).

He holds a career ERA of 4.80 over 164 total games pitched and 463 innings.

His last real taste of MLB action came in 2025 with the White Sox, where he boasted an ERA of 6.65 over 47.1 innings.

Wilson has spent pretty much his entire 2026 season with the Phillies before being let go a couple of days ago, but now he gets a fresh chance with another MLB organization in the Cubs, who, again, desperately need starting pitching help after a recent wave of injuries.

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