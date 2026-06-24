Atlanta Braves Trade Package for Tarik Skubal Revealed

The Atlanta Braves are starting to gain major traction in a potential blockbuster trade for Detroit Tigers‘ ace Tarik Skubal.

While Skubal’s official trade status is still a bit hazy, the Braves continue to emerge as a ‘sleeper team’ for the back-to-back AL Cy Young ace. Don’t shoot the messenger. The Braves have been rumored to be a player for Tarik Skubal for the past month, with several MLB insiders and reporters indicating the Braves are a good landing spot. However, in order to land Skubal (for any MLB team), it’s going to cost a haul.

In a recent predictions piece, Bleacher Report MLB writer Zachary D. Rymer believes the ‘one’ trade the Braves should make is for Tarik Skubal.

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What Could a Braves-Tigers Trade for Tarik Skubal Look Like?

Here is Rymer’s reasoning to why Skubal could be a good fit in Atlanta:

“The Braves check two major boxes as a suitor for the two-time Cy Young Award winner: they’re a real World Series contender right now, and they badly need another top-of-the-rotation arm. Whether they have the prospects to deal for Skubal is the question, but it’s not out of the question. If they tell the Tigers to pick two of their three best pitching prospects—Cam Caminiti, JR Ritchie, Didier Fuentes—would they be able to say no?” To piggyback off that, a good trade package that the Braves could offer the Tigers is such: RHP JR Ritchie, LHP Dylan Dodd, prospect Alex Lodise, and prospect Lucas Braun That’s a four-player haul for just one player, which is a lot, no doubt about it, even for a rental addition, but adding Skubal is like the crown jewel of this trade deadline, and if the Braves can do it, they will certainly increase their chances to compete with the Dodgers in the National League. Would the Braves Make this Trade? If someone were to say ‘no’ to this trade proposal, it would likely be the Atlanta Braves. The Detroit Tigers are probably understanding that retaining Tarik Skubal is going to be very difficult past this season, and this hypothetical trade package would set Detroit up for a long time. JR Ritchie is still finding his footing in MLB, but Dylan Dodd is a very capable reliever, and adding in two (really 3 if you include Ritchie) top-15 prospects would be another + for the Tigers. As for the Braves and these continued trade rumors surrounding Tarik Skubal, don’t expect them t0 stop until a final decision is made on the 2X CY Young winner. And if you think it’s a far-fetched idea for the Braves to land Skubal, you must be comfortable with Atlanta rolling out Bryce Elder, JR Ritchie, and Grant Holmes behind Chris Sale in an MLB playoff series, which is fine, but personally, that would make me very worrisome about the Braves’ chances in October.

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