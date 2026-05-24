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Chicago Cubs Announce Dansby Swanson Decision Before Astros Game

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ARLINGTON, TEXAS - MAY 10: Dansby Swanson #7 of the Chicago Cubs walks in the dugout during a game against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on May 10, 2026 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

On Sunday afternoon, the Chicago Cubs will finish their series with the Houston Astros at Wrigley Field.

The Cubs have lost each of the first two games, so they are looking to avoid getting swept.

They most recently lost Saturday’s game by a score of 3-0.

Dansby Swanson finished with one hit in three at-bats.

Jesse Rogers of ESPN wrote: “The Cubs may have hit rock bottom, losing their 7th straight game, 3-0 to Houston. They managed 3 hits to the team with the highest ERA in MLB. It’s their longest losing skid since 2022.”

Chicago Cubs Announce Dansby Swanson Decision

GettyDansby Swanson #7 of the Chicago Cubs high fives teammates after scoring a run during the fourth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field on May 17th, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

For Sunday’s game, the Cubs have announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB wrote: “Cubs 5/24 P. Crow-Armstrong CF N. Hoerner SS M. Busch 1B A. Bregman 3B M. Conforto LF S. Suzuki RF M. Ballesteros DH C. Kelly C P. Ramírez 2B S. Imanaga SP”

Swanson is not in the lineup on Sunday.

The 2021 World Series Champion is batting .189 with 32 hits, seven home runs, 27 RBI’s, 30 runs and three stolen bases in 50 games this season.

He is in his fourth season with the Cubs.

Social Media Reacts To Lineup

GettyDansby Swanson #7 of the Chicago Cubs strikes out during the sixth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Wrigley Field on July 3, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois.

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup:

@CubsBilly: “Counsell shook the lineup yesterday and it scored zero. So today he shakes it again. Swanson sits, Hoerner slides to short, and Pedro Ramírez gets a start at second batting 9th — kid has one MLB at-bat in his career. Alcántara out, Conforto in LF. PCA stays leadoff.”

@JeffLarkey: “Hopefully start a rebuild,this team doesn’t have the talent to move forward.”

@CubsNBears1685: “PEDRO TIME!!!”

@JoeyTTU01: “At least Pedro Ramirez is in there.”

Cubs Right Now

GettyManager Craig Counsell #11 of the Chicago Cubs looks on against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Wrigley Field on April 10, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

The Cubs had gotten off to an incredible start to the 2026 season.

That said, they are now 29-23 in 52 games, which has them as the third-place team in the National League Central.

At home, the Cubs have gone 18-10 in 28 games at Wrigley Field.

Following the Astros, they will visit the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday at PNC Park.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Chicago Cubs Announce Dansby Swanson Decision Before Astros Game

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