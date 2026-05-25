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Chicago Cubs Announce Dansby Swanson Decision Before Pirates Game

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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MAY 12: Dansby Swanson #7 of the Chicago Cubs looks on during batting practice at Truist Park on May 12, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

On Monday, the Chicago Cubs will open up a series with the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park.

The Cubs are coming off an 8-5 loss to the Houston Astros.

They got swept by the Astros (and have lost eight in a row).

Dansby Swanson did not play in Sunday’s loss.

Cubs Announce Swanson Decision

GettyDansby Swanson #7 of the Chicago Cubs celebrates after hitting a solo home run in the fifth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the game at PNC Park on May 1, 2025 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

For Monday’s game, the Cubs have announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB wrote: “Cubs 5/25 P. Crow-Armstrong CF I. Happ LF M. Busch 1B A. Bregman 3B M. Conforto RF P. Ramírez 2B M. Ballesteros DH M. Amaya C D. Swanson SS B. Brown SP”

Swanson is back in the lineup (on Monday) and batting 9th.

The two-time All-Star is currently batting .189 with 32 hits, seven home runs, 27 RBI’s, 30 runs and three stolen bases in 50 games.

He is in his fourth season playing for the Cubs.

@BleacherNation wrote: “Craig Counsell wasn’t messing around with these days of a rest, eh? After two days off for Ian Happ and one day off for Dansby Swanson, both guys are back in the Cubs lineup. Happ is batting second, Swanson back at ninth.”

Cubs Right Now

GettyDansby Swanson #7 of the Chicago Cubs celebrates with teammates after scoring on a sacrifice fly ball hit by Michael Busch during the sixth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on September 17, 2025 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Despite their slump, the Cubs are still 29-24 in 53 games, which has them as the third-place team in the National League Central.

They are only 2.5 games back of the Milwaukee Brewers for first.

On the road, the Cubs have gone 11-13 in 24 games away from Wrigley Field.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today wrote: “The Chicago Cubs, who opened the week with a 15-game home winning streak, their longest since 1935, go winless during their homestand and have lost 8 games in a row. They were swept by the Houston Astros, 8-5, who came into Wrigley with a 20-31 record and MLB’s worst ERA.”

Pirates Before Cubs

GettyKonnor Griffin #6 of the Pittsburgh Pirates celebrates his solo home run during the ninth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at PNC Park on April 28, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The Pirates are the last-place team in the National League Central with a 27-26 record in 53 games.

They are only 4.5 games back of first.

At home, the Pirates have gone 13-13 in 26 games at PNC Park.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Chicago Cubs Announce Dansby Swanson Decision Before Pirates Game

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