Chicago Cubs Announce Dansby Swanson Decision Before Pirates Game

On Monday, the Chicago Cubs will open up a series with the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park.

The Cubs are coming off an 8-5 loss to the Houston Astros.

They got swept by the Astros (and have lost eight in a row).

Dansby Swanson did not play in Sunday’s loss.

Cubs Announce Swanson Decision

For Monday’s game, the Cubs have announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB wrote: “Cubs 5/25 P. Crow-Armstrong CF I. Happ LF M. Busch 1B A. Bregman 3B M. Conforto RF P. Ramírez 2B M. Ballesteros DH M. Amaya C D. Swanson SS B. Brown SP”

Swanson is back in the lineup (on Monday) and batting 9th.

The two-time All-Star is currently batting .189 with 32 hits, seven home runs, 27 RBI’s, 30 runs and three stolen bases in 50 games.

He is in his fourth season playing for the Cubs.

@BleacherNation wrote: “Craig Counsell wasn’t messing around with these days of a rest, eh? After two days off for Ian Happ and one day off for Dansby Swanson, both guys are back in the Cubs lineup. Happ is batting second, Swanson back at ninth.”

Cubs Right Now

Despite their slump, the Cubs are still 29-24 in 53 games, which has them as the third-place team in the National League Central.

They are only 2.5 games back of the Milwaukee Brewers for first.

On the road, the Cubs have gone 11-13 in 24 games away from Wrigley Field.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today wrote: “The Chicago Cubs, who opened the week with a 15-game home winning streak, their longest since 1935, go winless during their homestand and have lost 8 games in a row. They were swept by the Houston Astros, 8-5, who came into Wrigley with a 20-31 record and MLB’s worst ERA.”

Pirates Before Cubs

The Pirates are the last-place team in the National League Central with a 27-26 record in 53 games.

They are only 4.5 games back of first.

At home, the Pirates have gone 13-13 in 26 games at PNC Park.