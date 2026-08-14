Chicago Cubs Make Ian Happ Change Before Cardinals Series

WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 13: Ian Happ #8 of the Chicago Cubs gets ready to bat in the first inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on August 13, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)
The Chicago Cubs are set to begin a three-game series with the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field in Chicago at 1:20 p.m. CDT on Friday. The game will be available to watch on Apple TV.
The Cubs have announced their lineup for Friday’s matchup with the Cardinals. There is a notable change involving left fielder Ian Happ.
Chicago Cubs Announce Ian Happ Decision Before Cardinals Game
GettyKANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – AUGUST 09: Ian Happ #8 of the Chicago Cubs is congratulated by teammates in the dugout after hitting a home run during the 6th inning of the game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on August 09, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Happ is batting seventh for the Cubs on Friday. In the Cubs’ 7-0 loss to the Washington Nationals on Thursday, Happ went 0-for-3 with a strikeout as the fifth batter in the lineup.
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JULY 31: Ian Happ #8 of the Chicago Cubs reacts after being tagged out at second base in the seventh inning against the New York Yankees at Wrigley Field on July 31, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Sage Zipeto/Getty Images)
Right-hander Clay Holmes is slated to start for the Cubs. He is 4-5 with a 2.86 ERA this season.
Left-hander Matthew Liberatore will start for the Cardinals. He is 5-9 with a 5.15 ERA this year.
Looking at Chicago Cubs LF Ian Happ
GettyWASHINGTON, DC – AUGUST 13: Ian Happ #8 of the Chicago Cubs catches a fly ball in left field in the second inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on August 13, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)
Happ has hit .216/.325/.416 with 20 home runs and 51 RBI across 118 games this season. He has struggled lately, slashing just .184/.279/.368 in August.
Happ is in the final season of a three-year, $61 million contract extension he signed with Chicago in April 2023.
GettyCINCINNATI, OHIO – JULY 12: Alex Bregman #3 of the Chicago Cubs celebrates with teammate Ian Happ #8 after scoring on a double hit by Michael Busch #29 during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on July 12, 2026 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Jeff Dean/Getty Images)
Happ has 10 years of big-league experience, all with the Cubs.
Throughout his 10 seasons in the majors, Happ has posted 24.6 bWAR and a .785 OPS with 193 home runs, 608 RBI and 74 stolen bases. He has won four Gold Glove Awards and he represented Chicago in the 2022 MLB All-Star Game.
Chicago Cubs Right Now
GettyKANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – AUGUST 07: Craig Counsell #11 manager of the Chicago Cubs talks with members of the media prior to a game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on August 07, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)
The Cubs have won eight of their last 10 games.
Chicago is the first National League Wild Card team with a 71-51 record. The club is four games back of the Milwaukee Brewers for first place in the National League Central.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
Chicago Cubs Make Ian Happ Change Before Cardinals Series