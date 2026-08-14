Chicago Cubs Make Ian Happ Change Before Cardinals Series

The Chicago Cubs are set to begin a three-game series with the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field in Chicago at 1:20 p.m. CDT on Friday. The game will be available to watch on Apple TV.

The Cubs have announced their lineup for Friday’s matchup with the Cardinals. There is a notable change involving left fielder Ian Happ.

Chicago Cubs Announce Ian Happ Decision Before Cardinals Game

Happ is batting seventh for the Cubs on Friday. In the Cubs’ 7-0 loss to the Washington Nationals on Thursday, Happ went 0-for-3 with a strikeout as the fifth batter in the lineup.

Here is the Cubs’ full lineup for today:

Here is the Cardinals‘ lineup:

Right-hander Clay Holmes is slated to start for the Cubs. He is 4-5 with a 2.86 ERA this season.

Left-hander Matthew Liberatore will start for the Cardinals. He is 5-9 with a 5.15 ERA this year.

Looking at Chicago Cubs LF Ian Happ

Happ has hit .216/.325/.416 with 20 home runs and 51 RBI across 118 games this season. He has struggled lately, slashing just .184/.279/.368 in August.

Happ is in the final season of a three-year, $61 million contract extension he signed with Chicago in April 2023.

Happ has 10 years of big-league experience, all with the Cubs.

Throughout his 10 seasons in the majors, Happ has posted 24.6 bWAR and a .785 OPS with 193 home runs, 608 RBI and 74 stolen bases. He has won four Gold Glove Awards and he represented Chicago in the 2022 MLB All-Star Game.

Chicago Cubs Right Now

The Cubs have won eight of their last 10 games.

Chicago is the first National League Wild Card team with a 71-51 record. The club is four games back of the Milwaukee Brewers for first place in the National League Central.