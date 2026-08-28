Chicago Cubs Announce Matt Shaw News Before Reds Series

As the Chicago Cubs look to bounce back after a rough series loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks, major news regarding utilityman Matt Shaw emerged ahead of Friday afternoon’s game against the Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field.

Shaw, who has been on the injured list since late June, is reportedly back with the Cubs after a minor-league rehab assignment.

Via ESPN’s Jesse Rogers on X: Matt Shaw (hand) is back for the Cubs.

Via Marquee Sports’ Taylor McGregor on X: Cubs activate Matt Shaw off 10-day IL. Kevin Alcantara optioned to Triple-A Iowa.

Chicago Cubs’ Matt Shaw Returns From IL For Reds Series

The Cubs placed Shaw on the injured list on June 29 due to a left-hand sprain.

It marked his second IL stint of the season, as Shaw missed roughly two weeks due to mid-back tightness earlier in the year.

Shaw, 24, has logged innings at first base, second base, third base and all three outfield spots for Chicago this year.

The utilityman has slashed .246/.322/.415 with four home runs, six doubles, two triples and 20 RBI across 56 games with Chicago in 2026.

More About Cubs UTL Matt Shaw

The Cubs selected Shaw with the 13th overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft out of Maryland.

He made his MLB debut with the Cubs last season. He had a rough rookie year, hitting just .226/.295/.394 over 126 games.

Even though Shaw isn’t a major force at the plate, his defensive versatility makes him a very valuable player.

Shaw posted +12 Defensive Runs Saved at third base last year. This season, he has recorded +3 DRS at right field, his most-played position in 2026.

Chicago Cubs Right Now

The Cubs have hit a rough patch, losing six of their last 10 games.

Chicago currently holds the first National League Wild Card spot with a 76-58 record. The Philadelphia Phillies are just two games back of the Cubs for that first spot.

In the National League Central, Chicago is seven games behind the first-place Milwaukee Brewers.

Game 1 of the three-game series between the Cubs and Reds at Wrigley Field is scheduled to begin at 1:20 p.m. CDT on Friday.