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Chicago Cubs Announce Matt Shaw News Before Reds Series

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Division Series - Chicago Cubs v Milwaukee Brewers - Game One
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MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 04: Matt Shaw #6 of the Chicago Cubs looks on prior to game one of the Division Series against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on October 04, 2025 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

As the Chicago Cubs look to bounce back after a rough series loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks, major news regarding utilityman Matt Shaw emerged ahead of Friday afternoon’s game against the Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field.

Shaw, who has been on the injured list since late June, is reportedly back with the Cubs after a minor-league rehab assignment.

Via ESPN’s Jesse Rogers on X: Matt Shaw (hand) is back for the Cubs.

Via Marquee Sports’ Taylor McGregor on X: Cubs activate Matt Shaw off 10-day IL. Kevin Alcantara optioned to Triple-A Iowa.

Chicago Cubs’ Matt Shaw Returns From IL For Reds Series

Toronto Blue Jays v Chicago Cubs
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JUNE 20: Matt Shaw #6 of the Chicago Cubs celebrates his three-run home run as he rounds the bases in the second inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Wrigley Field on June 20, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Sage Zipeto/Getty Images)

The Cubs placed Shaw on the injured list on June 29 due to a left-hand sprain.

It marked his second IL stint of the season, as Shaw missed roughly two weeks due to mid-back tightness earlier in the year.

Chicago Cubs v Texas Rangers
GettyARLINGTON, TEXAS – MAY 10: Matt Shaw #6 of the Chicago Cubs fields a ground ball during a game against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on May 10, 2026 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Shaw, 24, has logged innings at first base, second base, third base and all three outfield spots for Chicago this year.

The utilityman has slashed .246/.322/.415 with four home runs, six doubles, two triples and 20 RBI across 56 games with Chicago in 2026.

More About Cubs UTL Matt Shaw

Pittsburgh Pirates v Chicago Cubs
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – APRIL 10: Matt Shaw #6 of the Chicago Cubs reacts after striking out against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the sixth inning at Wrigley Field on April 10, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Cubs selected Shaw with the 13th overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft out of Maryland.

He made his MLB debut with the Cubs last season. He had a rough rookie year, hitting just .226/.295/.394 over 126 games.

Chicago Cubs v Texas Rangers
GettyARLINGTON, TEXAS – MAY 10: Matt Shaw #6 of the Chicago Cubs makes a throw to first base during a game against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on May 10, 2026 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Even though Shaw isn’t a major force at the plate, his defensive versatility makes him a very valuable player.

Shaw posted +12 Defensive Runs Saved at third base last year. This season, he has recorded +3 DRS at right field, his most-played position in 2026.

Chicago Cubs Right Now

Chicago Cubs v Seattle Mariners
GettySEATTLE, WASHINGTON – AUGUST 23: Pete Crow-Armstrong #4 of the Chicago Cubs celebrates his two-run home run with Michael Busch #29 during the eighth inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on August 23, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The Cubs have hit a rough patch, losing six of their last 10 games.

Chicago currently holds the first National League Wild Card spot with a 76-58 record. The Philadelphia Phillies are just two games back of the Cubs for that first spot.

In the National League Central, Chicago is seven games behind the first-place Milwaukee Brewers.

Game 1 of the three-game series between the Cubs and Reds at Wrigley Field is scheduled to begin at 1:20 p.m. CDT on Friday.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Chicago Cubs Announce Matt Shaw News Before Reds Series

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