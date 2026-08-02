Chicago Cubs Announced Cade Horton Update During Yankees Series

On Sunday, the Chicago Cubs will finish their three-game series with the New York Yankees at Wrigley Field.

They are coming off a 5-2 win on Saturday night.

The two teams are tied up at 1-1, so whoever wins on Sunday will take the series.

Chicago Cubs Announced Cade Horton Update

During their series with the Yankees, the Cubs announced the latest update on Cade Horton.

He is out for the remainder of the 2026 season (since getting injured on April 3).

MLB.com wrote (on August 1): “Underwent a right UCL revision repair with an internal brace on April 16. Timetable for return is estimated around 15-16 months. Joined Cubs in Chicago on July 31 to take a break from being in Arizona and be around team while rehabbing.”

Horton had appeared in just two games this season.

Looking At Horton’s Career

Horton was the 7th pick in the 2022 MLB Draft out of Oklahoma.

He has spent two seasons in the MLB (all with the Cubs).

As a rookie, Horton went 11-4 with a 2.67 ERA in 23 games (22 starts).

Whenever the Cubs are able to get Horton back, he will provide a huge boost to their pitching staff.

At just 24, he has the potential to be a star.

Looking At The Cubs Right Now

The Cubs are in the middle of a very strong 2026 season.

They come into Sunday as the second-place team in the National League Central with a 63-48 record in 111 games.

Following their series with the Yankees, the Cubs will remain in Chicago to host the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday night.

At home, they have gone 31-23 in 54 games at Wrigley Field.