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Chicago Cubs Announced Cade Horton Update During Yankees Series

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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 18: Cade Horton #22 of the Chicago Cubs reacts against the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning in game one of a doubleheader at Wrigley Field on August 18, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the Chicago Cubs will finish their three-game series with the New York Yankees at Wrigley Field.

They are coming off a 5-2 win on Saturday night.

The two teams are tied up at 1-1, so whoever wins on Sunday will take the series.

Chicago Cubs Announced Cade Horton Update

GettyCade Horton #22 of the Chicago Cubs after the third out against the Los Angeles Angels in the first inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on August 23, 2025 in Anaheim, California.

During their series with the Yankees, the Cubs announced the latest update on Cade Horton.

He is out for the remainder of the 2026 season (since getting injured on April 3).

MLB.com wrote (on August 1): “Underwent a right UCL revision repair with an internal brace on April 16. Timetable for return is estimated around 15-16 months. Joined Cubs in Chicago on July 31 to take a break from being in Arizona and be around team while rehabbing.”

GettyCade Horton #22 of the Chicago Cubs delivers a pitch against the Detroit Tigers during the bottom of the first inning at Comerica Park on June 08, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan.

Horton had appeared in just two games this season.

Looking At Horton’s Career

GettyCade Horton #22 of the Chicago Cubs looks on in the seventh inning against the Colorado Rockies at Wrigley Field on May 27, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois.

Horton was the 7th pick in the 2022 MLB Draft out of Oklahoma.

He has spent two seasons in the MLB (all with the Cubs).

As a rookie, Horton went 11-4 with a 2.67 ERA in 23 games (22 starts).

GettyCade Horton #22 of the Chicago Cubs looks on in the seventh inning against the Colorado Rockies at Wrigley Field on May 27, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois.

Whenever the Cubs are able to get Horton back, he will provide a huge boost to their pitching staff.

At just 24, he has the potential to be a star.

Looking At The Cubs Right Now

GettyNico Hoerner #2 of the Chicago Cubs celebrates hitting a home run during the seventh inning against the New York Yankees at Wrigley Field on August 1, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

The Cubs are in the middle of a very strong 2026 season.

They come into Sunday as the second-place team in the National League Central with a 63-48 record in 111 games.

Following their series with the Yankees, the Cubs will remain in Chicago to host the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday night.

At home, they have gone 31-23 in 54 games at Wrigley Field.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Chicago Cubs Announced Cade Horton Update During Yankees Series

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