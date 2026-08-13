Chicago Cubs Announced Matt Shaw News Before Cardinals Series

On Thursday, the Chicago Cubs are playing the final game of their series with the Washington Nationals (on the road).

They have won each of the first two games, so they are looking to go for the sweep.

Most recently, the Cubs won by a score of 12-6 on Wednesday night.

Chicago Cubs Announced Matt Shaw News

Also on Thursday, the Cubs announced the latest update on Matt Shaw.

He has been out since June 28 with an injury.

MLB.com wrote (on August 13): “Shaw has increased volume/intensity with his swinging and is nearing hitting off a high-velocity machine. If things go well over Aug. 14-16 weekend at Wrigley, a Minor League rehab assignment could be next.”

Before getting hurt, Shaw had been batting .246 with 32 hits, four home runs, 20 RBIs, 20 runs and four stolen bases in 56 games this year.

He is in the middle of his second season at the MLB level (all with the Cubs).

The 24-year-old was picked in the 1st round of the 2023 MLB Draft out of Maryland.

There is no question that Shaw would be an excellent addition to the team’s lineup (or bench) ahead of the playoffs.

Here’s what people were saying about the update on Shaw:

@_SamMcGonigle: “It will be interesting to see the role that Matt Shaw plays on the #Cubs given the success of Pedro Ramirez and Michael Conforto as well as the addition of Tyrone Taylor. Regardless, the Cubs bench will be full of talent.”

@MikePilbean: “Cubs manager Craig Counsell says Matt Shaw is headed to Chicago this weekend for an evaluation, & if everything goes well could begin a rehab assignment next week. I was beginning to worry he could miss the rest of the season🤞”

Looking At The Cubs On Thursday

The Cubs came into Thursday as the second-place team in the National League Central with a 71-51 record in 122 games.

They are currently 3.5 games back of the Milwaukee Brewers for first in the division.