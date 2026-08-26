Chicago Cubs Announce Brutal Ben Brown Update Before Diamondbacks Series Finale

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MAY 14: Ben Brown #32 of the Chicago Cubs pitches during the first inning against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on May 14, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)
The Chicago Cubs are set to begin the series finale of a three-game set against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona, at 2:40 p.m. CDT on Wednesday.
The Cubs won the first game of the series 7-0 on Monday. The Diamondbacks won the second game 5-4 on Tuesday.
Before Wednesday’s game, Chicago Cubs manager Craig Counsell announced a brutal update on injured right-hander Ben Brown.
Chicago Cubs’ Craig Counsell Announces Rough Ben Brown News Before Diamondbacks Series Finale
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JUNE 19: Ben Brown #32 of the Chicago Cubs pitches during the second inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Wrigley Field on June 19, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images)
GettySAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 27: Ben Brown #32 of the Chicago Cubs pitches during the sixth inning of a game against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park on April 27, 2026 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
Brown has been on the injured list since June 24 with a neck strain.
Brown posted a 1.85 ERA with a 0.94 WHIP and 65 strikeouts in 68 innings across 20 outings (eight starts) this year before landing on the IL.
GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 04: Ben Brown #32 of the Chicago Cubs delivers a pitch against the Milwaukee Brewers during Game One of the National League Division Series at American Family Field on October 04, 2025 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
He threw 106 1/3 innings in 2025 and 55 1/3 innings in 2024.
In his three seasons in the majors, Brown has recorded a 4.15 ERA with 250 strikeouts over 229 2/3 innings. He threw two scoreless innings with three strikeouts in one postseason appearance last year.
Chicago Cubs Right Now
GettyPHOENIX, ARIZONA – AUGUST 24: Michael Conforto #20 of the Chicago Cubs celebrates with teammates after hitting a two-run home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the sixth inning of the MLB game at Chase Field on August 24, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
The Cubs have lost six of their last 10 games.
Before the Diamondbacks series, Chicago lost two of three games to the Seattle Mariners.
GettyPHOENIX, ARIZONA – AUGUST 25: Ian Happ #8 high fives teammate Michael Busch #29 of the Chicago Cubs after hitting a three run home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the fourth inning at Chase Field on August 25, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)
The Cubs are the first National League Wild Card team with a 76-57 record. They hold a three-game lead over the Philadelphia Phillies, the second NL Wild Card team.
In the NL Central, Chicago is 5 1/2 games behind the first-place Milwaukee Brewers (81-51).
The Cubs are off on Thursday. On Friday, they will begin a three-game series against the Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
The Chicago Cubs are set to begin the series finale of a three-game set against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona, at 2:40 p.m. CDT on Wednesday.The Cubs won the first game of the series 7-0 on Monday. The Diamondbacks won the second game 5-4 on Tuesday.Before Wednesday’s game, Chicago Cubs manager […]
Chicago Cubs Announce Brutal Ben Brown Update Before Diamondbacks Series Finale