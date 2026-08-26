Chicago Cubs Announce Brutal Ben Brown Update Before Diamondbacks Series Finale

The Chicago Cubs are set to begin the series finale of a three-game set against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona, at 2:40 p.m. CDT on Wednesday.

The Cubs won the first game of the series 7-0 on Monday. The Diamondbacks won the second game 5-4 on Tuesday.

Before Wednesday’s game, Chicago Cubs manager Craig Counsell announced a brutal update on injured right-hander Ben Brown.

Chicago Cubs’ Craig Counsell Announces Rough Ben Brown News Before Diamondbacks Series Finale

Via the Chicago Tribune’s Meghan Montemurro on X:

Not great news for Ben Brown & Cubs: Brown (stress reaction in neck) became symptomatic at end of his live BP yesterday and they worsened as day progressed.

It’s same issue as before. He’ll travel back with Cubs & be evaluated.

Counsell: “It’s gonna slow it down in some way.”

Looking at Chicago Cubs RHP Ben Brown

Brown has been on the injured list since June 24 with a neck strain.

Brown posted a 1.85 ERA with a 0.94 WHIP and 65 strikeouts in 68 innings across 20 outings (eight starts) this year before landing on the IL.

He threw 106 1/3 innings in 2025 and 55 1/3 innings in 2024.

In his three seasons in the majors, Brown has recorded a 4.15 ERA with 250 strikeouts over 229 2/3 innings. He threw two scoreless innings with three strikeouts in one postseason appearance last year.

Chicago Cubs Right Now

The Cubs have lost six of their last 10 games.

Before the Diamondbacks series, Chicago lost two of three games to the Seattle Mariners.

The Cubs are the first National League Wild Card team with a 76-57 record. They hold a three-game lead over the Philadelphia Phillies, the second NL Wild Card team.

In the NL Central, Chicago is 5 1/2 games behind the first-place Milwaukee Brewers (81-51).

The Cubs are off on Thursday. On Friday, they will begin a three-game series against the Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field.