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Chicago Cubs Announced Edward Cabrera Update Before Blue Jays Game

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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JUNE 05: Edward Cabrera #30 of the Chicago Cubs reacts after being removed from the game against the San Francisco Giants at Wrigley Field on June 05, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, the Chicago Cubs finished their three-game series with the Los Angeles Dodgers (at Wrigley Field).

They won by a score of 7-6.

With the victory, the Cubs swept the Dodgers.

Chicago Cubs Announced Edward Cabrera Update

GettyEdward Cabrera #30 of the Chicago Cubs reacts after being removed from the game against the San Francisco Giants at Wrigley Field on June 05, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

Also on Wednesday, the Cubs announced the latest update on Edward Cabrera.

He has been out since June 23 with an injury.

MLB.com wrote (on August 5): “Logged 55 pitches in four innings in his second Minor League rehab start with Triple-A Iowa on Aug. 5. Struck out eight, walked none and allowed one hit and one unearned run. Sat 97.4 mph with his four-seamer (max velocity of 98.6 mph). Slated for at least one more rehab start.”

Before getting hurt, Cabrera had gone 5-4 with a 5.10 ERA in 14 starts.

Social Media On Cabrera

GettyEdward Cabrera #30 of the Chicago Cubs is removed from the game by manager Craig Counsell #11 during the fourth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Wrigley Field on June 05, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. 

Here’s what people were saying on Wednesday:

 

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Chicago Cubs Announced Edward Cabrera Update Before Blue Jays Game

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