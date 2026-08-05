Chicago Cubs Announced Edward Cabrera Update Before Blue Jays Game

On Wednesday, the Chicago Cubs finished their three-game series with the Los Angeles Dodgers (at Wrigley Field).

They won by a score of 7-6.

With the victory, the Cubs swept the Dodgers.

Chicago Cubs Announced Edward Cabrera Update

Also on Wednesday, the Cubs announced the latest update on Edward Cabrera.

He has been out since June 23 with an injury.

MLB.com wrote (on August 5): “Logged 55 pitches in four innings in his second Minor League rehab start with Triple-A Iowa on Aug. 5. Struck out eight, walked none and allowed one hit and one unearned run. Sat 97.4 mph with his four-seamer (max velocity of 98.6 mph). Slated for at least one more rehab start.”

Before getting hurt, Cabrera had gone 5-4 with a 5.10 ERA in 14 starts.

Social Media On Cabrera

Here’s what people were saying on Wednesday: