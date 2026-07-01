Chicago Cubs 2-Year MLB Player Elects Free Agency After Padres Series

The Chicago Cubs absolutely put the HURTING on the San Diego Padres on Wednesday afternoon.

The Cubbies picked up a 23-3 victory en route to sweeping the Padres to start this week, and Chicago is now 49-38. They are still five games back of the Brewers in the NL Central, but Chicago has been playing some very good baseball lately.

After the Padres series, a recent player who was cut by the Chicago Cubs decided to elect MLB free agency.

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Former Cubs Player Christian Roa Elects MLB Free Agency

According to MLB.com’s transaction log, 2-year MLB player Christian Roa has elected free agency.

After the Cubs claimed Bryse Wilson from the Phillies, Christian Roa was designated for assignment, and he’s officially cleared waivers and can now be signed by all 30 MLB teams. It will be interesting to see if a reunion is in store with the Cubs in the coming days.

Here is what MLBTR.com’s Darragh McDonald wrote (about Christian Roa):

“Roa, 27, was just claimed off waivers last month. The Cubs have kept him on optional assignment, so he didn’t make an appearance for them in the majors. He has been riding the DFA carousel this year. He began the campaign with the Astros on a minor league deal and cracked the Opening Day roster. He has since gone to the Twins, Orioles and Cubs via waiver claims.”

Roa has pitched in parts of two MLB seasons (2025-2026).

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Christian Roa’s MLB Career

Christian Roa has pitched in 8.2 innings this season with the Houston Astros. Over that small sample size, Roa gave up 10 hits, five earned runs, and walked seven batters, so not great marks there.

He made his MLB debut with the Miami Marlins in 2025 and pitched three scoreless frames.

In 11.2 innings with the Iowa Cubs this season, Christian Roa posted an ERA of 7.71, which made him an obvious candidate to be the first pitcher to be cut from the Cubs roster, which was the case.

Roa could still return to the Cubs organization on a minor league deal, but it’s unclear if Chicago is interested in that.

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