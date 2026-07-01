MLB Trade Rumors: Atlanta Braves Emerge as Favorites to Land Tarik Skubal

As the MLB trade deadline rapidly approaches, rumors and speculation are swirling from all angles.

Perhaps the biggest storyline this MLB trade deadline is what will happen with Tarik Skubal.

For the Atlanta Braves, their need for a starting pitcher continues to grow. Atlanta has lost 13 of their last 17 games, has just a 2.5-game lead in the NL East, and has dealt with inconsistent starting pitching performances throughout June.

MLBTR.com’s Anthony Franco names Skubal as the top available trade candidate this summer (because, duh):

“Skubal is one of the three best pitchers on the planet. He’d be the Game 1 starter for virtually any team in baseball. Among players who have any chance to move, no other acquisition more meaningfully raises a team’s odds of winning the 2026 World Series. Of course, he’s a pure rental — Skubal isn’t signing an extension a few months in advance of what should be the largest pitching contract ever — but any team with legitimate World Series aspirations should be involved.”

In a recent trade rumor, MLB executives believe the Braves could be the favorite to land the Detroit Tigers‘ ace, Tarik Skubal.

More MLB on Heavy: Atlanta Braves Proposed Trade for Tigers’ Tarik Skubal Revealed

Reports Indicate Braves as Favorites to Land Tarik Skubal

In a recent report by USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, MLB executives believe that the Atlanta Braves are the favorites to land Tarik Skubal:

“Skubal will go, with Atlanta being the favorite according to rival executives, but this decision likely will go down to the final days, if not hours, before the deadline.”

Nightengale also wrote (on 7/1):

“The Tigers, 37-49, have been one of baseball’s biggest disappointments, but as badly as they’ve performed, the American League stinks to the high heavens, and they are just 6.5 games out of a wild-card berth. Do they ride it out and hope that Skubal’s return gets them back into contention, or do they sell him to the highest-bidder and stock their farm system, knowing they’re not going to re-sign him as a free agent, anyway?”

It’s quite the dilemma for the Tigers’ front office, but this news is great for the Atlanta Braves, who desperately need another starter. After Spencer Strider went down with injury, and players like Grant Holmes and Bryce Elder starting to become non-productive starters, Atlanta’s rotation looks very flawed.

More MLB on Heavy: Struggling Atlanta Braves Star Still Owed $154 Million

Tarik Skubal This Season…

Tarik Skubal had to miss about a month of the season to remove loose bodies in his elbow, but he’s officially back, and his most recent start (Tuesday against the Yankees) was a dandy.

Skubal lowered his ERA to 3.15 after pitching six innings and giving up just one earned run. He has made 11 starts this year, and has 75 strikeouts in 65+ innings pitched.

The elbow procedure was a minor setback, but with how much Skubal has pitched over the last few seasons, he could use some time off. It sucks that the Tigers started to slip so far in the standings after his injury, but that could totally open the door for Atlanta to make a massive move for the 2X AL Cy Young winner.

And as for what the Braves may have to give up for Skubal’s (rental) services, one would imagine it’s going to take at least two top-15 prospects, and perhaps another MLB-caliber player.

However, as far as this initial report is concerned, it’s great news for the Braves, who are all of a sudden the fourth (or even fifth) best team in the NL, and Atlanta must enter an arms race with teams like the Dodgers, Brewers, and Phillies if they want to bring back an NL Pennant to Atlanta.