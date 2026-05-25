Chicago Cubs 8-Year MLB Player Elects Free Agency During Pirates Game

The Chicago Cubs are enduring a very tough skid right now. On Memorial Day, the Cubs faced the Pittsburgh Pirates in the first of a three-game series.

Chicago is just 2-8 in its last 10 MLB games, and were recently swept by the Houston Astros. During the first game in the Pirates series, a former Chicago Cubs elected free agency after being designated for assignment.

MLBTradeRumors.com’s Darragh McDonald wrote (on May 25):

“Left-hander Ty Blach has elected free agency, according to his transactions tracker at MLB.com. He had been outrighted by the Cubs to Triple-A Iowa a few days ago but has instead exercised his right to head to the open market. A player has the right to reject an outright assignment in favor of free agency if he has a previous career outright or at least three years of big league service time. Blach qualifies on both counts and has exercised that right.”

Update: The Cubs lost to the Pirates on Monday and have now lost nine straight games.

@TalkinBaseball wrote: “Cubs have lost nine straight games for the first time since 2022, the last year they finished below .500 They can fall out of a playoff spot if the Diamondbacks win later today.”

More MLB on Heavy: Blue Jays Predicted to Trade for Tarik Skubal After Nightmare Dylan Cease Development

Ty Blach Elects MLB Free Agency

Ty Blach has entered MLB free agency and is free to sign with any MLB team at this point. It’s plausible that the Cubs could bring him back on a minor league deal if they feel he could be a good organizational depth piece.

However, Blach might want to test the open market and see if there’s a team out there that can promise more opportunities in the big leagues. Blach is 35-years-old, and appeared in just three innings with the Cubs this season, and did not give up a run. It was Blach’s first MLB appearance since 2014.

More MLB on Heavy: Struggling Atlanta Braves Player Issues Statement Amid Offensive Slump

Ty Blach’s 8-Year MLB Career

Blach has pitched in parts of eight seasons with four different teams (Colorado Rockies, Cubs, San Francisco Giants, and Baltimore Orioles.

Ty Blach made his MLB debut in 2016 with the Giants, and he holds a career earned run average of 5.39 over 523 total innings. He’s made 70 starts in his career over 157 total games pitched, and he recorded 295 strikeouts with a lifetime WHIP of 1.499.

It will be interesting to see where Ty Blach goes from here, and if the Cubs consider re-signing him soon if they lose a left-handed reliever. It’s not like Blach will be a highly-touted player in MLB free agency, but he can help with organizational depth.

More MLB on Heavy: Los Angeles Dodgers World Series Champion Sends Heartfelt Retirement Message Amid Confusion