Chicago Cubs Announce Historic Alex Bregman News After Career-Best Game

Chicago Cubs third baseman Alex Bregman waited 11 years for an accomplishment this historic.
Bregman hit three home runs in Wednesday’s 12-6 win over the Washington Nationals, prompting the team to send him some love for the historic accomplishment. The Cubs came into the series looking to make up ground in the NL Central, and Bregman’s heroics helped them take a step in the right direction.
Alex Bregman Writes His Name in Cubs’ History Books
The Cubs took to social media to share news of Bregman’s accomplishment when he launched an eighth-inning homer, his third of the game, to give Chicago a 12-6 lead.
“ALEX BREGMAN THREE-HOMER NIGHT,” the team shared in a post on X. “WE REPEAT, ALEX BREGMAN THREE-HOMER NIGHT.”
Bregman had a stellar night at the plate, drawing walks in each of his first two plate appearances to become the first player in Cubs history to walk at least twice in a three-homer game.
As MLB.com’s Jordan Bastian noted, Bregman hit several historic marks with the performance.
“Bregman launched three home runs to power a 12-6 win over the Nationals, driving in seven runs in the process. Both the home run total and RBIs marked career bests for the veteran third baseman. The four homers Bregman has belted over the past two days at Nationals Park are his most in a two-game span in his career.”
Bregman joined a very exclusive club, Bastian noted, with just 29 other players hitting three home runs in a game. The feat has been accomplished a total of 44 times.
Bastian added that Bregman has been scorching hot at the plate, slashing .388/.419/.776 with six home runs, eight doubles, 17 RBIs and seven walks with 19 runs scored over his last 16 games.
Cubs Continue Divisional Push
The win pulled the Cubs within three games of the Milwaukee Brewers atop the NL East and brought them to a season-best 21 games over .500 at 71-50.
The Cubs also got a strong performance out of starter David Peterson, a trade acquisition from the New York Mets who has helped shore up Chicago’s rotation. He allowed four runs and struck out six over five innings, improving to 7-7 this season.
Chicago Cubs Announce Historic Alex Bregman News After Career-Best Game