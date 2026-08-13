Chicago Cubs Announce Historic Alex Bregman News After Career-Best Game

Chicago Cubs third baseman Alex Bregman waited 11 years for an accomplishment this historic.

Bregman hit three home runs in Wednesday’s 12-6 win over the Washington Nationals, prompting the team to send him some love for the historic accomplishment. The Cubs came into the series looking to make up ground in the NL Central, and Bregman’s heroics helped them take a step in the right direction.

Alex Bregman Writes His Name in Cubs’ History Books

The Cubs took to social media to share news of Bregman’s accomplishment when he launched an eighth-inning homer, his third of the game, to give Chicago a 12-6 lead.

“ALEX BREGMAN THREE-HOMER NIGHT,” the team shared in a post on X. “WE REPEAT, ALEX BREGMAN THREE-HOMER NIGHT.”

Bregman had a stellar night at the plate, drawing walks in each of his first two plate appearances to become the first player in Cubs history to walk at least twice in a three-homer game.

As MLB.com’s Jordan Bastian noted, Bregman hit several historic marks with the performance.