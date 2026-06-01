Chicago Cubs Announce Matthew Boyd Injury News on Monday

It’s sounding like the Chicago Cubs will be getting a boost in their starting rotation shortly, as starter Matthew Boyd has progressed in his rehab assignment, and reports indicate he will rejoin the soon in the coming days.

MLB.com wrote: “Chicago Cubs left-handed pitcher Matthew Boyd suffered a torn meniscus in his left knee during a fluke incident at home when his knee popped while sitting on the ground with his children. He underwent successful partial meniscectomy surgery and is currently in the final stages of a minor league rehab assignment.”

That was about three and a half weeks ago, so it’s actually a break for the Chicago Cubs, who desperately need the pitching help.

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Matthew Boyd Set to Return to Team for Athletics Series

The Chicago Cubs, after dropping two of three to their division rival, St. Louis Cardinals, will take on the Athletics starting Tuesday.

Matthew Boyd completed his seemingly last rehab assignment on Sunday.

CBSSports wrote (on Monday morning):

“The southpaw required a meniscectomy on his left knee May 7 but has made a swift recovery from the procedure, as he resumed facing hitters May 22 before receiving the green light to report to Iowa. During Sunday’s outing, Boyd tossed 63 pitches (41 strikes) while inducing five whiffs and averaging 93.1 mph with his four-seamer, which was up about a half-tick from his average over five starts with Chicago (92.5 mph).”

Marquee Sports Network also passes along the news from manager Craig Counsell that Matthew Boyd is set to return to the Chicago Cubs team on Monday. It’s unclear if there will be an actual roster move for it, or if that will come later in the week when Boyd is ready to make a start.

A freak accident for Boyd, obviously, but it will be interesting to see how he fares early on in his first start back from injury. Especially now, with every Cubs starter operating under a microscope due to the drastic help in the staff.

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Matthew Boyd’s 2026 Season…

Matthew Boyd has made five starts this season. He’s posted an ERA of 6.00 over 24 innings.

He was an MLB All-Star for the Cubs in 2025 after a strong campaign (3.21 ERA over 179.2 innings.

Before the 2025 season, the Cubs inked Boyd to a $29 million deal, which has an option at the end of this season. He could be a free agent eligible player, which makes this an important season for the 12-year MLB veteran southpaw.

As for the Cubs starting rotation, it currently projects with Shota Imanaga, Jameson Taillon, Colin Rea, Jordan Wicks???, and Ben Brown. Boyd will take one of their spots more than likely.

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