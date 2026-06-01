Phillies Receive JT Realmuto Injury Update After Dodgers Series

The Philadelphia Phillies are set to begin a new week in Major League Baseball after a trip out west saw them sweep the Padres but drop two of three to the Los Angeles Dodgers. On Sunday, the Phillies lost 9-1, and Philadelphia endured a scary moment with catcher JT Realmuto.

A pitch thrown by Yoshinobu Yamamoto hit JT Realmuto’s left wrist area in the third inning. After originally staying in the game, Realmuto would have to be replaced by Rafael Marchan just an inning later.

After the Dodgers series, manager Don Mattingly shared some words about Realmuto, and the Phillies received an update on the injury.

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X-Rays Negative on JT Realmuto’s Wrist

MLBTR.com’s Mark Polishuk was quick to the news and aggregated this from what Mattingly told reporters:

“After the game, Phils manager Don Mattingly told MLB.com’s Paul Casella and other reporters that Realmuto was “obviously sore, couldn’t really squeeze, wasn’t gonna be able to swing and actually had a little trouble catching, too. So, sore enough to get him out of there.” Despite this lengthy list of issues, Mattingly felt Realmuto was “gonna be okay” given the x-ray results.”

The good news for the Phillies is they have an off day on Monday, so Realmuto will get an extra day to rest that wrist. The Phillies open up a three-game series against the Padres, whom they just swept, on Tuesday at home. As if often the case with extremity injuries like this, it wouldn’t be a surprise to anyone is Relamuto sits out a day or two to recover, or at least further assess how he actually feels.

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JT Realmuto’s 2026 Season…

After signing a three-year, $45 million contract this offseason to stay in Philadelphia, JT Realmuto is having some struggles at the plate compared to his career averages.

He’s played 39 games and is batting .220 with two home runs, 9 RBI, and an OPS+ of 65. \

Before the 2025 season, it had been 10 years since Realmuto posted below league-average numbers, but it seems like he’s on pace for another down season. Realmuto has been on the Injured List one time this season, and the hope is that this recent setback doesn’t require another stint.

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