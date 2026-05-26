Chicago Cubs Sign 8-Year MLB Player Before Pirates Game

The Chicago Cubs are currently enduring their toughest stretch of the 2026 season. The Cubbies have lost nine games in a row and are in jeopardy of slipping into last place in the NL Central. Just a couple of weeks ago, Chicago had a 3+ game lead in the division.

They are currently taking on the Pittsburgh Pirates in a three-game series. Before game two of the series, Chicago made a notable roster move with a player who had recently elected MLB free agency.

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Cubs Re-Sign Ty Blach One Day After He Elected Free Agency

On Monday, Chicago Cubs veteran pitcher Ty Blach had cleared waivers and decided to enter MLB free agency.

However, according to MLBTradeRumors.com’s Steve Adams, Ty Blach has re-signed with the Chicago Cubs on a minor league deal on Tuesday.

MLBTR’s Darragh McDonals wrote (on May 25):

“Left-hander Ty Blach has elected free agency, according to his transactions tracker at MLB.com. He had been outrighted by the Cubs to Triple-A Iowa a few days ago but has instead exercised his right to head to the open market. A player has the right to reject an outright assignment in favor of free agency if he has a previous career outright or at least three years of big league service time. Blach qualifies on both counts and has exercised that right.”

Ty Blach now remains with the Cubs as an organizational depth piece. He had appeared in one game for the Cubs this season and pitched three scoreless innings.

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Ty Blach’s MLB Career

Ty Blach has pitched in parts of eight MLB seasons with the Cubs, San Francisco Giants, Colorado Rockies, and Baltimore Orioles.

He has a career pitching record of 23-33 with 70 starts under his resume. In 523 total innings, Ty Blach’s MLB ERA sits at 5.39. He’s recorded 295 strikeouts and a career WHIP of 1.499.

The last MLB action he saw before joining the Cubs this season was with the Colorado Rockies in 2024. As is the case with most pitchers in Colorado, Blach struggled with a 6.94 ERA over 71 innings.

Blach began his MLB career with the Giants in 2016 and has floated between being a starter and reliever over the course of his career.

#Cubs @Adams_Steve wrote (on May 26): “Left-hander Ty Blach quickly signed back with theon a new minor league deal, I’m told. Blach cleared waivers after being DFA and briefly elected free agency, but he’ll head back to AAA for now. Likely to start for Iowa tomorrow.”

The Cubs, in desperate need of pitching help, could end up calling Blach back up to MLB if he pitches well enough in AAA.

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