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Chicago Cubs Announced Matt Shaw Update During Dodgers Series

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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JULY 21: Matt Shaw #6 and manager Craig Counsell #11 of the Chicago Cubs look on against the Kansas City Royals at Wrigley Field on July 21, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, the Chicago Cubs will continue their series with the Los Angeles Dodgers at Wrigley Field.

They most recently won by a score of 10-5 on Monday.

Michael Busch led the way with two hits, including one home run and three RBIs.

Chicago Cubs Announced Matt Shaw Update

GettyMatt Shaw #6 of the Chicago Cubs reacts after the final out of a game against the Cleveland Guardians at Wrigley Field on July 02, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois.

Also on Monday, the Cubs announced the latest update on Matt Shaw.

He has been out since June 28 with an injury.

MLB.com wrote (on August 3): “Back with Cubs in Chicago to continue rehab process. Recently resumed light hitting while spending time rehabbing in Arizona.”

GettyMatt Shaw #6 of the Chicago Cubs looks on prior to game one of the Division Series against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on October 04, 2025 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Before getting hurt, Shaw had been batting .246 with 32 hits, four home runs, 20 RBIs, 20 runs and four stolen bases in 56 games.

According to the site, he could still return this month.

GettyMatt Shaw #6 of the Chicago Cubs at bat against the Philadelphia Phillies at Wrigley Field on April 23, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

Shaw was the 13th pick in the 2023 MLB Draft out of Maryland.

He is in the middle of his second season at the MLB level.

His potential has a lot of Cubs fans excited.

Looking At The Cubs Right Now

GettyPete Crow-Armstrong #4 of the Chicago Cubs looks on against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Wrigley Field on August 03, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

The Cubs come into Tuesday night as the second-place team in the National League Central with a 64-49 record in 113 games.

They have won six out of their last ten games (and are 32-24 in 56 games at home).

Currently, the Cubs are 5.5 games back of the Milwaukee Brewers for first.

Looking At The Dodgers Right Now

GettyMookie Betts #50 of the Los Angeles Dodgers looks on against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on August 03, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

On the other side of the series, the Dodgers are the first-place team in the National League West with a 69-44 record in 113 games.

They have gone 4-6 over their last ten games (and are 36-21 in 57 games on the road).

Following two more games with the Cubs, the Dodgers will remain on the road to visit the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday night in Phoenix.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Chicago Cubs Announced Matt Shaw Update During Dodgers Series

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