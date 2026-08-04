Chicago Cubs Announced Matt Shaw Update During Dodgers Series

On Tuesday, the Chicago Cubs will continue their series with the Los Angeles Dodgers at Wrigley Field.

They most recently won by a score of 10-5 on Monday.

Michael Busch led the way with two hits, including one home run and three RBIs.

Chicago Cubs Announced Matt Shaw Update

Also on Monday, the Cubs announced the latest update on Matt Shaw.

He has been out since June 28 with an injury.

MLB.com wrote (on August 3): “Back with Cubs in Chicago to continue rehab process. Recently resumed light hitting while spending time rehabbing in Arizona.”

Before getting hurt, Shaw had been batting .246 with 32 hits, four home runs, 20 RBIs, 20 runs and four stolen bases in 56 games.

According to the site, he could still return this month.

Shaw was the 13th pick in the 2023 MLB Draft out of Maryland.

He is in the middle of his second season at the MLB level.

His potential has a lot of Cubs fans excited.

Looking At The Cubs Right Now

The Cubs come into Tuesday night as the second-place team in the National League Central with a 64-49 record in 113 games.

They have won six out of their last ten games (and are 32-24 in 56 games at home).

Currently, the Cubs are 5.5 games back of the Milwaukee Brewers for first.

Looking At The Dodgers Right Now

On the other side of the series, the Dodgers are the first-place team in the National League West with a 69-44 record in 113 games.

They have gone 4-6 over their last ten games (and are 36-21 in 57 games on the road).

Following two more games with the Cubs, the Dodgers will remain on the road to visit the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday night in Phoenix.