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Chicago Cubs Announced Roster News Before Giants Series

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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - MAY 23: Trent Thornton #49 of the Chicago Cubs delivers a pitch to the Houston Astros in the eighth inning at Wrigley Field on May 23, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Sage Zipeto/Getty Images)

On Friday night, the Chicago Cubs opened up a series with the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park in California.

The Cubs most recently beat the Colorado Rockies (in Denver) by a score of 9-3 on Thursday.

Cubs Announced Roster News Before Giants

GettyManager Craig Counsell #11 of the Chicago Cubs reacts during the ninth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Wrigley Field on April 23, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

Ahead of their series with the Giants, the Cubs announced roster news.

Vinnie Duber of Chicago Sun-Times wrote: “A move in the Cubs’ bullpen ahead of tonight’s series-opener in San Francisco: Trent Thornton is back from the paternity list, with Tyler Ferguson going back to Triple-A Iowa.”

Looking At Thornton

GettyTrent Thornton #49 of the Chicago Cubs delivers a pitch against the Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field on May 07, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

Thornton is in the middle of his eighth MLB season (and first with the Cubs).

He has also had stops with the Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners.

Right now, Thornton is 2-2 with a 1.69 ERA in 12 games.

Looking At Ferguson

GettyTyler Ferguson #64 of the Chicago Cubs delivers a pitch in the ninth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on June 11, 2026 in Denver, Colorado.

Ferguson is in the middle of his third MLB season (and first with the Cubs).

He has also spent time with the Athletics.

Cubs Right Now

GettyAlex Bregman #3 of the Chicago Cubs is congratulated at home plate by Pete Crow-Armstrong #4 after hitting a two run home run in the seventh inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on June 11, 2026 in Denver, Colorado.

The Cubs come into their series with the Giants as the fourth-place team in the National League Central with a 35-34 record in 69 games.

They have gone just 3-7 over their last ten games (and are 15-19 in 34 games away from Wrigley Field).

Following three games in San Francisco, the Cubs will return to Chicago to host the Rockies on Monday.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Chicago Cubs Announced Roster News Before Giants Series

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