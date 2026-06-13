Chicago Cubs Announced Roster News Before Giants Series

On Friday night, the Chicago Cubs opened up a series with the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park in California.

The Cubs most recently beat the Colorado Rockies (in Denver) by a score of 9-3 on Thursday.

Cubs Announced Roster News Before Giants

Ahead of their series with the Giants, the Cubs announced roster news.

Vinnie Duber of Chicago Sun-Times wrote: “A move in the Cubs’ bullpen ahead of tonight’s series-opener in San Francisco: Trent Thornton is back from the paternity list, with Tyler Ferguson going back to Triple-A Iowa.”

Looking At Thornton

Thornton is in the middle of his eighth MLB season (and first with the Cubs).

He has also had stops with the Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners.

Right now, Thornton is 2-2 with a 1.69 ERA in 12 games.

Looking At Ferguson

Ferguson is in the middle of his third MLB season (and first with the Cubs).

He has also spent time with the Athletics.

Cubs Right Now

The Cubs come into their series with the Giants as the fourth-place team in the National League Central with a 35-34 record in 69 games.

They have gone just 3-7 over their last ten games (and are 15-19 in 34 games away from Wrigley Field).

Following three games in San Francisco, the Cubs will return to Chicago to host the Rockies on Monday.