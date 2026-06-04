Cubs Pitcher Opens Up on Coach’s Questionable Call in Loss

Chicago Cubs pitcher Colin Rea has defended manager Craig Counsell for a decision during a game on June 3. Rea was the starting pitcher for the Cubs against the Athletics that night. The veteran right-hander was seemingly settling into the game after giving up two early manufactured runs. In fact, Rea only allowed one hit after the second inning and retired seven of the last eight batters he faced.

Despite this, Counsell opted to pull his starter from the game after just 69 pitches. Chicago was winning 4-2 in the fifth inning at the time of Rea’s removal. The move confused the guys at the Mully & Haugh radio show. “[Counsell] ran out a bullpen that is not a very good bullpen,” claimed Mike Mulligan. “You finally gave up the game-tying home run late in the game, and then you ended up losing that game. You had no business losing that game when you scored four runs.”

The radio host specifically questioned MLB insider Bruce Levine about the situation. According to Levine, Rea was asked after the game if he felt the timing was right to be pulled. The pitcher defended Counsell’s move by claiming that he was “starting to get hit hard” and that it was the “right time” to make a change.

Rea’s 69 pitches were the lowest he has thrown during a game in two months. This includes outings in which the starter was roughed up on May 12 and April 25. According to MLB.com, the pitcher continued to throw above-average velocity in the fifth inning. As Mulligan alluded to, the Cubs eventually dropped the game to the Athletics after Chicago relievers allowed three runs.

Colin Rea has Filled in as the Chicago Cubs Endure Injuries to Starting Pitchers

As a result of the recent loss, the Chicago Cubs are now just two games above .500 this season. While they remain just one game out of first place in the National League Central, the North Siders were previously 15 games above .500 on May 8. The Cubs have managed to collect just three victories in their last 17 total games.

Injuries to starting pitching have certainly hampered Chicago. The club is currently without key starters such as Cade Horton, Matthew Boyd, and Edward Cabrera. The latter two pitchers, however, are scheduled to return to the rotation soon. Offense has also been an issue as of late for the Cubs. In fact, the team has scored more than four runs just four times in their last 13 matchups.

Chicago’s Bullpen has Posted Solid Stats This Season

Interestingly enough, the Chicago Cubs bullpen has not exactly fared poorly throughout the current campaign. Overall, Chicago relievers have a combined 3.42 ERA in 2026. This particular figure currently ranks ninth-best in Major League Baseball. The group posts even better numbers as games go on. For instance, the Cubs bullpen has an impressive 3.05 ERA in the seventh inning or later. Only two other MLB clubs have a better number.

Counsell, however, has opted to use a closer by committee this year. While Daniel Palencia is typically viewed as the Cubs closer, six other Chicago relievers have picked up a save this season. Because of this, the North Siders have been linked with a potential move for Boston Red Sox veteran Aroldis Chapman.