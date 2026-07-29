BALTIMORE, MD - JULY 08: Manager Craig Counsell #11 of the Chicago Cubs looks on during batting practice prior to the baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on July 8, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)
Before Wednesday’s game, the Cubs announced that they had cut a five-year MLB player from their roster.
Chicago Cubs Cut 5-Year MLB Player Andrew Wantz During St. Louis Cardinals Series
GettyST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 20: Andrew Wantz #60 of the Los Angeles Angels pitches in the sixth inning during a game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on September 20, 2023 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
The Cubs have designated right-hander Andrew Wantz for assignment, according to MLB.com. Chicago cut the five-year MLB player to make room for right-hander Jake Woodford, whom the Cubs just selected from Triple-A Iowa.
More to come.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
The Chicago Cubs are set to begin Game 3 of a four-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium at 6:45 p.m. CDT on Wednesday.Before Wednesday’s game, the Cubs announced that they had cut a five-year MLB player from their roster.Chicago Cubs Cut 5-Year MLB Player Andrew Wantz During St. Louis Cardinals SeriesThe […]
Chicago Cubs Cut 5-Year MLB Player Amid St. Louis Cardinals Series