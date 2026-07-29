Chicago Cubs Cut 5-Year MLB Player Amid St. Louis Cardinals Series

The Chicago Cubs are set to begin Game 3 of a four-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium at 6:45 p.m. CDT on Wednesday.

Before Wednesday’s game, the Cubs announced that they had cut a five-year MLB player from their roster.

Chicago Cubs Cut 5-Year MLB Player Andrew Wantz During St. Louis Cardinals Series

The Cubs have designated right-hander Andrew Wantz for assignment, according to MLB.com. Chicago cut the five-year MLB player to make room for right-hander Jake Woodford, whom the Cubs just selected from Triple-A Iowa.

More to come.