Chicago Cubs Announce Dansby Swanson News During Cardinals Game

The Chicago Cubs are currently taking on the St. Louis Cardinals in a rubber match on Sunday afternoon. The Cubs trail 3-0 in the bottom of the third inning, as this is being typed out.

During the series finale, Dansby Swanson had to be removed from the game. James Triantos enters for Swanson, which will likely push Nico Hoerner to shortstop.

In the third inning on Sunday, it appeared that Dansby Swanson injured himself while taking an awkward swing, which resulted in him having to be removed from the game.

Update: It’s been announced as left-side discomfort for Dansby Swanson, which is not good news

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Dansby Swanson Exits in Cardinals-Cubs Game

@UnderdogMLB wrote: “Status alert: Dansby Swanson leaves game Sunday”

This story will continue to be updated once more news surfaces about the potential injury.

The injury designation as a right-side injury isn’t ideal because it could mean an oblique issue, which is notoriously difficult to recover from in baseball if it’s severe enough, and especially for hitters.

@Cubs_Daily1 : “Dansby Swanson left the game today after this swing with “left side discomfort.”

“After exiting in the middle of his first at-bat, Swanson was officially diagnosed with left-side discomfort. The Cubs will begin a three-game set with their crosstown rival White Sox on Monday. If Swanson is not in the lineup, expect Nico Hoerner to move over to shortstop in his place.”

Taking a Look At Dansby Swanson’s 2026 Campaign

Dansby Swanson is an everyday player for the Chicago Cubs, so it will definitely cause some shake-up in the lineup decisions for manager Craig Counsell if he has to hit the IL.

Over 403 at-bats this season, Dansby Swanson has batted .216 with 18 home runs, 66 RBI, and 78 runs scored.

He has also added 87 hits, 16 doubles, and an OPS+ of 95.

The Cubs offense is one of the most potent groups in MLB, and a large reason for that is hitters like Swanson, who are stockpiled at the bottom of the order and can show a decent amount of power display in their opportunities.

Stay updated on all the latest Swanson news on Heavy on Cubs, especially as more updates surface following the game.

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