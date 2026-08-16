Arizona Diamondbacks Announce Nolan Arenado News During Braves Game

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - AUGUST 11: Nolan Arenado #28 of the Arizona Diamondbacks hits a triple against the Colorado Rockies during the first inning of the MLB game at Chase Field on August 11, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Arizona is looking to strengthen their NL Wild Card chances with a sweep over the first-place Braves.
As this is being typed, the game is tied 1-1. Diamondbacks star Nolan Arenado has been at the forefront of the series, as he hit a home run in the Diamondbacks’ win on Saturday. On Sunday, he had to be removed from the game against Atlanta.
GettyPHOENIX, ARIZONA – AUGUST 10: Nolan Arenado #28 of the Arizona Diamondbacks celebrates after hitting a grand slam home run against the Colorado Rockies during the first inning at Chase Field on August 10, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)
@UnderdogMLB wrote: “Status alert: Nolan Arenado leaves game Sunday.”
GettyPHOENIX, ARIZONA – AUGUST 11: Nolan Arenado #28 of the Arizona Diamondbacks fields a ground-ball out against the Colorado Rockies during the first inning of the MLB game at Chase Field on August 11, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Across 117 games played this season, Arenado has batted .243 with 20 home runs, 20 doubles, and an OPS+ of 110. He’s in his first season with Arizona after being traded from the Cardinals, and he’s enjoying a resurgent campaign at the plate.
As of Sunday, the Arizona Diamondbacks are tied with the San Diego Padres for the 2nd NL Wild Card spot.
Speaking to Arenado, he is in his 14th MLB season, and the Snakes are the third MLB team he’s played for.
The Arizona Diamondbacks are currently wrapping uo their series with the Atlanta Braves on Sunday afternoon.Arizona is looking to strengthen their NL Wild Card chances with a sweep over the first-place Braves.As this is being typed, the game is tied 1-1. Diamondbacks star Nolan Arenado has been at the forefront of the series, as he […]
Arizona Diamondbacks Announce Nolan Arenado News During Braves Game