Chicago Cubs Demote 4-Year MLB Pitcher in Favor of Former Athletics Player

The Chicago Cubs are making a pair of roster moves on Tuesday before their series against the Athletics, which is ironic because those roster moves involve a former Athletics player.

Per multiple reports, the Cubs are optioning 4-year MLB pitcher Jordan Wicks to Triple-A Iowa and recalled pitcher Tyler Ferguson to join the bullpen.

The Cubs announced the moves via their X account.

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Cubs Option Jordan Wicks, Recall Tyler Ferguson

CBSSports roto wire staff recently aggregated the news of Jordan Wicks being optioned:

“He has been rocked for 11 runs over 6.1 innings in his two starts for the Cubs this season. Wicks’ demotion seems to clear the way for Edward Cabrera (finger) to rejoin the rotation this weekend against the Giants.”

As CBS reports, Edward Cabrera should be set to rejoin the rotation soon, which is good news for the Cubs, who need the help in the starting staff, and Jordan Wicks was not giving them any help.

Tyler Ferguson is also likely a temporary arm in the Cubs bullpen. He pitched 1.1 innings for the Athletics this season, but was tagged for four earned runs in that span. He posted a 4.66 ERA with the Athletics in 2025 over 58 innings.

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Jordan Wicks was Once a Top Cubs Prospect

Things just haven’t worked out in the majors for Jordan Wicks.

He’s till just 26, but over 19 starts spread across four MLB seasons, he holds a 5.86 ERA in 101.1 total innings with just 85 strikeouts. The Cubs will need to see more from his at the MLB level before they make a difficult decision on his status within the organization, and it’s hard to see when those opportunities will come.

Once a 1st round MLB draft pick by the Chicago Cubs in 2021, Wicks swiftly moved through the Cubs minor league system, but hit a big stop sign when advancing to MLB.

Now, his roster spot is anything but guaranteed, and he is being replaced by a 32-year-old pitcher for a low-leverage bullpen role.

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